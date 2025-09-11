ABCis 使用 Splashtop 代替 AnyDesk

正在寻找 AnyDesk 的替代方案？许多正在寻找 AnyDesk 替代方案的用户正在转向 Splashtop Remote Access Pro —— AnyDesk 的理想替代方案。
5 Reasons to Replace AnyDesk with Splashtop
If you’re considering moving away from AnyDesk, Splashtop offers clear advantages that make it a stronger choice for individuals, teams, and enterprises.
Better Value at Lower Cost: Splashtop delivers enterprise-grade features at a more affordable, predictable price compared to AnyDesk’s paid tiers.
Cross-Platform Support: Unlike tools that focus mainly on Windows and macOS, Splashtop also supports Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, giving you flexibility across devices.
Enterprise-Grade Security: Splashtop meets ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA standards, with security features like MFA, SSO/SAML, and session logging—capabilities AnyDesk does not match at the same level.
High-Performance Remote Sessions
Splashtop offers 4K streaming at up to 60fps with low latency, making it ideal for creative professionals and hybrid workers who need seamless performance.
Optional Add-Ons for IT Teams
With Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) for patching and automation, Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, and Splashtop AR for remote guidance, IT teams can extend Splashtop far beyond basic remote access.
Together, these advantages make Splashtop not just an alternative to AnyDesk, but a long-term upgrade that scales with your needs.
Splashtop Remote Access Pro 起价为每月CN¥59，AnyDesk Professional 起价为每月CN¥139.30，从 AnyDesk 切换到 Splashtop，可立省50%以上。
Splashtop 用户还可以享有更多功能和更好的安全性。
比如 SaaS 提供商 ABCis，与零售领域的客户合作并提供持续的解决方案，以帮助客户店铺改善日常运营。
查看我们的完整版 AnyDesk 定价对比。
ABCis Chooses Splashtop as the best alternative to replace AnyDesk
ABCis 分享说，使用 AnyDesk 远程访问客户的计算机后，会发现 AnyDesk 缺乏足够的安全措施，尤其是在多用户环境的情况下：
ABCis 的集成系统经理 Braeden Saxon 表示：“AnyDesk 不具备用户管理功能，这个问题很棘手，因为我们必须通过共享密码才能进行无人值守访问。这个方案在这方面非常不理想。如果我们团队有成员要离职，我们就无法锁定访问权限。于是，我们开始寻找具有多用户支持和更高安全性的替代解决方案。”
在安全远程访问软件方面，Splashtop 也毫不逊色。Splashtop 使用多种技术和功能来确保用户数据安全，包括强大的防火墙、数据加密、DDoS 缓解、全天候入侵防御机制、设备身份验证、两因素验证、TLS（包括 TLS 1.2）和 256-位 AES 加密、多级密码安全功能、屏幕自动锁定，会话空闲超时、远程连接通知、代理服务器身份验证以及针对多用户环境的安全措施。目前，ABCis 正需要针对多用户环境的安全措施。
但是，多用户管理和安全并不是 ABCIS 寻找 AnyDesk 替代解决方案的唯一原因。
与许多寻求 AnyDesk 替代方案的用户一样，ABCis 需要的也是经济实惠的远程访问解决方案。ABCis 试用了许多替代解决方案，例如 LogMeIn Central、LogMeIn Rescue 和 TeamViewer，最后发现 Splashtop 在功能和价格方面可作为 AnyDesk 的替代方案。
“Splashtop 让我们能非常轻松地为客户提供支持，而且价格具有竞争力，也具备我们所需的所有功能，”Braeden 说（阅读完整版 ABCis 案例研究）。
尽管现在有许多类似 Splashtop 的远程访问工具，但大多数工具都定价过高、安全性低或功能较少。而 Splashtop 则是市面上性价比非常高的远程访问解决方案 ，其价格通常比同类竞争产品低80%，拥有企业级安全性以及 4K 流式传输等高级功能。寻求 Anydesk 替代方案的远程访问用户已经发现了这一优势，这就是他们选择 Splashtop 的原因。
探索 Splashtop Remote Access 与 AnyDesk Professional 的详细对比，或免费试用我们的解决方案，亲自了解为什么 Splashtop 是满足远程访问需求的理想解决方案。