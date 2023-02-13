集远程访问、支持和管理多合一解决方案
通过先进的性能、安全和服务台工作流程，更大限度提高团队的远程生产力，彻底改变 IT 支持和端点管理。Splashtop Enterprise 易于设置，能为高级用户、企业和事业单位提供极大的灵活性和可扩展性。
客户满意评论
新冠疫情期间，Splashtop 发挥了重要作用。当时虽然我们都居家办公，但仍可以不间断地为企业用户提供帮助。Splashtop 能够满足我们所有的远程访问需求。我们很满意！
Robert Collazo - Director of IT, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
我们推荐 Splashtop 的原因有很多，比如成本、持续的客户端、强制双因素认证以及针对单独技术员的用户管理。
Edward O’Dell - IT Support Specialist, Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Enterprise 独有功能
SSO / SAML集成
通过 SSO / SAML 认证。Splashtop 支持与 Okta、Azure AD、ADFS、JumpCloud、OneLogin、Workspace ONE、G-Suite 和 TrustLogin 的 SSO 集成。
服务台
高级按需支持体验：技术员分组、服务频道管理和邀请链接、SOS Call、会话路由等。
USB 设备和触控笔重定向
将本地计算机上的 USB 设备（智能卡、安全密钥、手写笔、游戏手柄、HID 设备）重定向到远程计算机。重定向的设备可正常运行，就像直接插入远程计算机一样，目前仅支持 Windows 计算机。
麦克风输入
将本地麦克风用作远程计算机的输入设备。
精细化权限
IT 管理员可以基于角色和用户指定有人值守访问、文件传输、远程打印、2FA 等功能的精细化权限。
预定访问模块
管理日程表和策略，规定用户和用户组可以访问特定端点的时间。
强大的安全性
安全性是 Splashtop 运营和架构的关键。所有登录均需经过强制性设备认证和非强制的双因素认证。所有会话均受 TLS 和256位 AES 加密技术的保护。
ServiceNow 集成
直接从 ServiceNow 平台通过 Splashtop Enterprise 连接到最终用户的计算机，为用户提供远程支持，帮助用户解决问题。
安全是我们的首要任务
安全基础架构
Splashtop 云基础架构托管在 AWS 上，可为用户提供安全的网络和计算环境。我们在开发、部署和生产环境中遵循行业最佳实践，实施全天候入侵检测和防御机制。了解更多关于我们如何保护设备、用户和数据安全的信息。
高级安全功能
Splashtop 解决方案旨在帮助 IT 部门确保如今的分布式员工的远程访问安全。安全功能包括双因素认证、单点登录集成、端点 MFA、黑屏、空闲会话超时、远程连接通知、完整版会话审计记录等。所有远程会话均受 TLS 和256位 AES 加密技术的保护。了解更多关于 Splashtop 安全功能的信息。
标准与合规性
Splashtop 符合 GDPR 和 SOC 2 报告。Splashtop 解决方案能帮助组织满足 HIPAA、FERPA、PCI 等各个行业的合规要求。
数据和会话隐私：Splashtop 不会处理、存储或访问用户的任何设备、应用程序，以及用户在远程会话期间访问的任何数据。
了解更多关于 Splashtop 安全与合规的信息。
FAQs
What are end user and technician licenses?
Splashtop Enterprise is licensed per end user for remote access and per concurrent technician for remote support (includes additional remote support features). One concurrent technician license can have up to 10 named users. Both user types can be combined in a single instance.
How many computers or devices can I access at once?
From your computer, you can simultaneously access up to 10 computers and devices at a time. From the Splashtop App on mobile devices or Chrome browser, you can access one computer/device at a time.
What is attended vs. unattended support?
Attended support is access to a remote computer or mobile device while the user is present, after they run the access app they receive via a session link or code.
Unattended support is anytime access where you install a streamer agent on the remote Windows, Mac, or Linux computers, so you can access them at any time, even if the user isn’t present.
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
Yes. Additionally, within service desk, up to 3 technicians can collaborate and remote into the same computer.
Where can I download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).
Then Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.
For on-demand support, instruct your end user to go to sos.splashtop.com to download the app and generate a 9-digit session code. They can also follow the service desk invitation link, or go to help123.app to enter a code and download the service desk support app.
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
Our subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.