Splashtop Enterprise

Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.

You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).

Then Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.

For on-demand support, instruct your end user to go to sos.splashtop.com to download the app and generate a 9-digit session code. They can also follow the service desk invitation link, or go to help123.app to enter a code and download the service desk support app.





