Splashtop
A woman smiling with her laptop in front of a blue background
Software Like AnyDesk – Comparison of AnyDesk Competitors

作者：Trevor Jackins
已更新

AnyDesk offers remote access solutions for a variety of use cases, such as remote working, IT support, and more. But is it the best remote access program available?

One of the biggest downsides of AnyDesk is that it is expensive. AnyDesk may also not offer packages that are tailored to fit your unique use case.

Finding an alternative remote desktop software to AnyDesk is essential to ensure that you get the best solution to meet your specific needs and requirements for remote access. Here’s an overview of the top programs like AnyDesk (and which is best):

  • Splashtop

  • TeamViewer

  • Chrome Remote Desktop

  • RemotePC

Apps Like AnyDesk

Splashtop

Splashtop is a remote desktop software that offers features similar to AnyDesk, such as file transfer and remote printing. It also offers additional features such as multi-user remote access, remote wake, and high-performance streaming for media content. Splashtop is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

What sets Splashtop apart from AnyDesk is the price. When you compare Splashtop vs AnyDesk pricing, Splashtop saves you up to 40% or more on your subscription cost!

Splashtop also gets higher reviews on third-party review sites and was recently recognized by TrustRadius as a remote access & support leader. TrustRadius named Splashtop Best Value, Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Software.

For those reasons, Splashtop is the best AnyDesk alternative.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is very similar to AnyDesk and offers more advanced features. However, TeamViewer is generally more expensive than AnyDesk, especially for commercial use. TeamViewer's pricing plans are based on the number of devices and users, making it more suitable for larger teams or organizations.

However, AnyDesk is still an expensive choice and not ideal for most users, which is why Splashtop is still a better alternative.

Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a remote desktop software offered by Google that allows users to remotely access their computers through the Chrome browser. While Chrome Remote Desktop is a free app, it is severely lacking in terms of device support, features, and security.

Chrome Remote Desktop can only be used through a Chrome browser, and both computers must be signed into the same Google account, which could present security issues if there are multiple users sharing account information. It also lacks many basic features commonly found in remote access software, making it not ideal for remote working.

RemotePC

RemotePC is similar to AnyDesk but lacks many features unless you pay for the Enterprise plan (including remote reboot, user management, and grouping). RemotePC is a basic remote access software option and becomes expensive after the first-year discount expires.

If you're looking at both RemotePC and AnyDesk, the better option would be to go with Splashtop instead.

Which Program like AnyDesk is Best?

As shown above, Splashtop is by far the best app like AnyDesk as it gives you all the top features, better performance, more security, and a better value by saving you up to 40% or more!

You can try Splashtop for free today to see why users have rated it higher than AnyDesk on third-party review sites.

