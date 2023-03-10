跳转到主要内容
Splashtop
Need a TeamViewer Discount or Coupon? Get Splashtop Instead

作者：Trevor Jackins
已更新

If you’re considering TeamViewer and looking for a discount or coupon code to save on your subscription cost, then we have a solution for you that’ll save you 50% guaranteed!

Splashtop delivers high-performance and highly secure remote access solutions at a fraction of TeamViewer’s cost. Splashtop guarantees you’ll save 50% when you choose Splashtop instead of TeamViewer.

With Splashtop, you’ll get a better-rated remote desktop tool, with all the top tools and features you need, at a much better value. That’s what makes Splashtop the best TeamViewer alternative.

Why Splashtop is Superior to a TeamViewer Discount

Better value for your money

Splashtop is a more cost-effective option than TeamViewer, even when you factor in any discounts or coupons that may be available for the latter. Unlike TeamViewer, Splashtop offers several remote access solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the user. This allows you to get exactly what you need at the best price.

On the other hand, TeamViewer bundles all its features into one product, making it expensive for everyone. Splashtop’s better value is ideal for small businesses and individuals looking for a remote access solution that won't break the bank.

A high-performance remote access solution

Splashtop uses proprietary technology that enables fast and smooth remote access connections, so you can work remotely but still feel as if you were in person.

You’ll be able to remotely control your devices from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Splashtop supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices, You can remotely access cross-platform devices without an issue!

Plus, Splashtop comes with all the top remote desktop features, including file transfer, remote print, multi-monitor support, chat, remote wake-on-LAN, remote reboot, and more.

Greater security and privacy

Another key advantage of Splashtop over TeamViewer is its emphasis on security and privacy. Splashtop uses end-to-end encryption to protect all data transmitted during remote access sessions. Splashtop also allows users to configure multiple layers of authentication and access controls, further enhancing security and privacy.

Better customer support

Finally, Splashtop offers superior customer support compared to TeamViewer. You’ll never have a hard time getting in touch with a real person at Splashtop. TeamViewer, on the other hand, has been criticized for its poor customer service, with users reporting long wait times and unhelpful support staff.

Not to mention, TeamViewer makes it exceptionally difficult for customers to cancel before their subscription auto-renews.

Don’t Waste Your Time with a TeamViewer Coupon – Get Splashtop!

It’s no wonder why someone considering TeamViewer would look for a discount or coupon code. TeamViewer is one of the most expensive remote access products in the market. Just check out our TeamViewer pricing comparison to see for yourself.

In addition to saving you 50% guaranteed, current TeamViewer customers can take advantage of the Splashtop early start program, where you can get up to 3 months of Splashtop for free to overlap the end of your TeamViewer subscription.

Splashtop provides better value for the money, better performance, greater security and privacy, and better customer support. Therefore, if you're looking for a remote access solution that can meet your needs without costing an arm and a leg, then Splashtop is the better choice.

You can try Splashtop now with a free trial. No credit card or commitment is required! Splashtop offers solutions for any use case, including remote access for work from home, IT remote support, education, and more!

Free Trial

Trevor Jackins
Trevor Jackins是一个Marketing Manager在Splashtop 。 他也是Splashtop's远程访问软件的热情用户，因为他用它来远程进入他的办公室电脑，在家里工作!Trevor对Splashtop 的兴奋源于他对技术如何改善我们日常生活的兴趣。
Splashtop
