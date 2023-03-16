与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠查看所有产品
为什么选择 Splashtop？
Splashtop 比 TeamViewer 具有更高性价比，能够为用户提供所需的全部远程控制功能，每年可立省50%。
Splashtop 的订购管理让您没有后顾之忧。只需一次单击即可随时关闭自动续订，无需提前书面通知。
Splashtop 的解决方案在第三方网站和点对点评论网站的用户满意度评级非常出色。
Splashtop 具有优质的客户服务体验和长期稳固的合作伙伴关系。
加入我们的快乐客户
Splashtop 团队值得称道的是提供的软件包非常棒，不仅具备有用且实用的各种选项，而且价格合理。而 TeamViewer 最近却令人非常不满，尽管用户满足免费使用要求，但 TeamViewer 还是任意阻止用户使用免费产品。我要找到值得信赖的产品和公司，Splashtop 的付费解决方案安全又可靠，希望你们能继续努力。
Darryl Collins
加入我们的快乐客户
“我从事 IT 工作已经有20年了，我知道什么是好产品。从 IT 支持的角度来看，这个远程工具简直太好用了。打开软件，就能开始工作。Splashtop 非常好用，而且特别安全可靠。用过 TeamViewer 后，觉得这个软件真的太赞了。但 Splashtop 和 TeamViewer 不同，它并没有试图打造成一款适用于所有人、所有场景的全能软件，而是坚持做好自己。Splashtop 的价格合理，而 TeamViewer 却贵的要命。我非常喜欢 Splashtop，我会把它推荐给同行。”
Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup
加入我们的快乐客户
享受为满足您的需求而设计的远程桌面软件解决方案
Splashtop 远程访问软件，为特定使用场景设计，立即试用！订购 Splashtop，立省50%（详见 Splashtop 与 TeamViewer 定价对比）。如果正在使用 TeamViewer 免费版，但因疑似商业用途而常常被阻止连接，则可在决定购买 TeamViewer 的高价商业许可之前，先免费试用 Splashtop。
无论需要远程办公、远程实验室访问还是远程支持，Splashtop 都能为您提供合适的解决方案，具有高质量远程连接、拖放文件传输、聊天、远程打印、会话录制、多对多显示器查看、局域网唤醒、远程重启、用户管理等功能。
快速、可靠和安全的远程访问软件
Splashtop 因其可靠性而在用户满意度方面一直大获好评。Splashtop 可提供稳定的高性能远程连接，确保用户在远程访问桌面时能轻松完成视频编辑、混音、唇音同步、3D CAD 绘图等工作。
Splashtop 支持您使用的操作系统，并提供跨平台的远程访问。从任何其他 Windows、Mac、iOS、Android 或 Chromebook 设备获得对 Windows、Mac 和 Linux 计算机的远程桌面访问。IT 可以访问任何计算机、平板电脑或移动设备以提供远程支持。
此外，Splashtop 具有各种高级安全功能和实践，符合行业和政府的各项标准和法规，包括 SOC 2、GDPR、CCPA、HIPAA，解决了客户的后顾之忧。
通过 Splashtop 获得更好的客户服务体验
Splashtop 致力于提供卓越的客户服务。我们在硅谷、东京、杭州、台北、新加坡、阿姆斯特丹均设有服务团队，确保客户能轻松联系真人客服。新老客户均可拨打 Splashtop 的国际电话热线，通过真人客服获得帮助。但如果是 TeamViewer 用户需要支持，则须先提交支持工单，然后等待回复。
TeamViewer 不允许您在线取消订阅，而是让您写信或联系某个人。使用 Splashtop，您可以登录帐户，打开订阅设置，修改订阅或取消订阅。
五折低价保障与提前启动计划
Splashtop 解决方案的价格不到 TeamViewer 的一半，却具备同等的各种功能，立即订购可享长达3个月的免费使用期限，与现有的 TeamViewer 订购终止日期无缝衔接。联系我们了解更多信息！
常见问题
What's a good alternative to TeamViewer?
Splashtop isn't just a good alternative to TeamViewer - Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. With guaranteed 50% savings, all the top features, high performance remote connections, top-notch security, and superior customer service, it's no wonder why so many have switched from TeamViewer to Splashtop and never looked back.
Is TeamViewer still the best?
If you're wondering if TeamViewer is the best remote access software, just take a look at G2 to see how real users have rated TeamViewer vs Splashtop. Overall, Splashtop has a 5-star rating from users, blowing TeamViewer out of the water. Splashtop scored higher on several metrics including ease of use, ease of setup, ease of admin, quality of support, and more!
For those reasons, we can confidently say that Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Splashtop 比TeamViewer 好吗？
是的！Splashtop 是安全可靠的高性价比远程访问解决方案。Splashtop 可提供远程办公、远程学习和远程支持解决方案。与 TeamViewer 相比，Splashtop 不仅具备所有主要功能、高性能的远程访问引擎，而且能提供更为出色的客户服务体验。如果需要 TeamViewer 替代方案，不妨先试用 Splashtop！
TeamViewer 真的免费吗？
TeamViewer 提供了一个供个人使用的免费计划。 然而，如果TeamViewer ，怀疑你将其用于商业用途，你将被阻止访问你的远程计算机。 Splashtop 与 's commercial licenses相比，可以为你的年度订阅节省50%的保证。TeamViewer
TeamViewer 免费和付费之间有什么区别？
TeamViewer TeamViewer 的免费版本（仅供个人使用）缺少许多付费版本的功能，包括远程打印、空白屏幕、禁用远程输入等。 与其支付昂贵的TeamViewer 许可证，不如选择Splashtop ，以获得所有这些功能和更多的功能，并保证每年节省50%的订购费用。
你能用免费版的TeamViewer 进行远程打印吗？
没有。TeamViewer 免费版本以前包括远程打印、空白屏幕、禁用远程输入和切换侧边等功能。 然而，这些功能已不再包括在免费版本中。 与其支付昂贵的TeamViewer 许可证，不如选择Splashtop ，获得一个具有远程打印功能的远程桌面工具，再加上你需要的所有其他顶级功能，并保证一年内节省50%。
一个免费的TeamViewer会话能持续多久？
对个人使用的远程会话没有时间限制。 然而，如果TeamViewer ，怀疑你将其用于商业目的，你的远程连接会超时，你将被阻止再次连接到你的远程计算机。 为了避免这种情况，你可以购买一个TeamViewer 商业许可证，或者你可以加入成千上万的人选择获得Splashtop ，与TeamViewer 相比，保证节省50%的价格。
我如何取消我的TeamViewer 订阅？
TeamViewer 要求现有客户至少在续订日期前28天提交工单才能取消其帐户。相比之下，Splashtop 允许客户在 Splashtop 网络控制台轻松调整任何订阅设置（包括取消）。详细了解如何取消订购 TeamViewer。
Splashtop Business Access vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Business Access Pro
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
CN¥693 per user/per year
(Save even more with volume discounts!)
CN¥3,948 per year
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser
✔
✔
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
3
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✗
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote wake (Wake on LAN)
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams
✔
✗
Computer grouping
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Two-step verification
✔
✔
Lock remote screen
✔
✔
Blank remote screen
✔
✔
Device authentication
✔
✔
Share screen via web link
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop SOS
Splashtop SOS +10
Splashtop SOS Unlimited
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
CN¥1,400 per concurrent technician
CN¥1,533 per concurrent technician
CN¥2,793 per concurrent technician
CN¥3,948 per year Individual license only
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
✔
✔
On-demand support to unlimited devices
✔
✔
✔
✔
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
3
# Unattended managed endpoints
✗
10
Unlimited
200
Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices
✔
✔
✔
Additional CN¥2,508/year
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
10
10
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✗
✔
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
✔
✔
✔
Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Remote print
✗
✔
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
✔
✔
User management
✔
✔
✔
✗
Group permissions
✗
✔
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
✔
✔
Computer and user grouping
✗
✔
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Corporate Feature Comparison
TeamViewer Multi-user Plan
Starting price (per year)
CN¥2,793 per concurrent user
CN¥6,228 per concurrent user
2 concurrent users
CN¥5,586
CN¥9,816
3 concurrent users
CN¥8,379
CN¥13,404
Support iOS and Android
CN¥2,508 add on