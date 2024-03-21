TeamViewer 检测到疑似商业用途？立即改用其他软件

TeamViewer 商业检测很棘手？
许多 TeamViewer 免费用户曾有不愉快的体验。他们的远程会话超时 5 分钟后，弹出“怀疑将TeamViewer用于商业用途”的窗口。
远程工作时，当你正在努力完成一项任务时，TeamViewer 超时后连接被阻止会让你非常沮丧。 最糟糕的情况莫过于，当你需要访问一台你不在面前的电脑时，远程桌面工具会阻止你的远程连接。
简单的解决方案 - 转用 Splashtop
不要继续使用 TeamViewer 免费计划，也不要购买昂贵的 TeamViewer 商业许可证。 请改用 Splashtop！
Splashtop 是最好的TeamViewer 替代软件。 在以您为先的服务支持下，体验不间断连接的自由。
客户满意评论
Splashtop 团队值得称道的是提供的软件包非常棒，不仅具备非常实用的各种选项，而且价格合理。而 TeamViewer 最近却令人非常不满，尽管用户满足免费使用要求，但 TeamViewer 还是任意阻止用户使用免费产品。我要找到值得信赖的产品和公司，Splashtop 的付费解决方案安全又可靠，希望你们能继续努力。
Darryl C.
客户满意评论
我在 IT 领域工作了20年，知道什么是好产品。从支持的角度来看，我找不到比这个更好的软件了。登录进去就能远程访问和支持。（Splashtop）太棒了，非常值得信赖。用过 TeamViewer 之后，觉得这个软件简直太好用了。不过，TeamViewer 贵得太离谱了，Splashtop 价格就合理多了。我更喜欢 Splashtop，已经把它推荐给了其他业内的朋友。
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
客户满意评论
使用 TeamViewer 的时候，经常被阻止连接，但 Splashtop 从来不会这样。价格也很合理
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
客户满意评论
没错，Splashtop Business 非常值得购买，而且性价比越来越高。TeamViewer 每年的费用无论如何也不会低于500美元！Splashtop 太棒了！
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
客户满意评论
Splashtop 是否比 TeamViewer 更好用？感谢贵公司能为我们提供这么出色的产品，而且价格很合理！非常感激 Splashtop 团队能在试用期间与我联系。TeamViewer 工作人员从来没有这样做过。从一家公司获得幸福感很难，但你们做到了。
Brian Davids
Don’t Experience the Frustration of “Commercial Use Suspected” Anymore
Has the relentless "commercial use detected" alert become a part of your daily remote access routine? You're not alone. A vivid account shared by a user on Reddit echoes the frustration many TeamViewer free plan users face with such disruptions: Getting disconnected within seconds despite being unblocked, only to be flagged again for commercial use. This cycle of attempting to connect to a remote computer and being thwarted by relentless software detection has left users exasperated and looking for alternatives.
When technology, meant to bridge distances and simplify life, instead complicates it, it's time for a change.
Discover Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer
When it comes to remote access solutions, settling for less can cost more than just a subscription fee—it can mean compromised efficiency. That's where Splashtop changes the game. Unlike TeamViewer's free plan, which comes with limitations that can hinder your productivity, and its commercial license, which may strain your budget, Splashtop offers a better solution where quality meets value:
Unmatched Accessibility and Ease of Use: Splashtop is designed for effortless connectivity. This user-friendly approach ensures that regardless of your tech expertise, you'll find Splashtop both accessible and powerful.
A Secure Connection You Can Trust: Splashtop takes security seriously, offering features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and two-factor authentication.
Tailored Plans That Fit Your Needs: Splashtop understands that every user has unique needs. Whether you're a small business owner, an IT professional, or someone looking to support friends and family, Splashtop offers tailored plans that provide the features you need without the bloat you don't. This means you're not overpaying for features that don't apply to your specific use case.
Reliable Performance, Even on Low Bandwidth: Splashtop is optimized for performance, ensuring smooth, high-quality connections even when internet speeds are less than ideal.
Support That Stands By You: Nothing is more frustrating than encountering an issue and not having reliable support to turn to. Splashtop prides itself on offering exceptional customer service, with extensive resources and responsive support teams ready to assist you.
Why Splashtop is the Smart Choice
Choosing between the limitations of a free service and the high costs of a commercial license can feel like a no-win situation. But Splashtop offers a third path that doesn't compromise on features, security, or support. The choice is straightforward, with our focus on providing a high-quality, secure, and user-friendly remote access experience at a competitive price.
Experience the difference for yourself. Try Splashtop today and see why individuals and businesses are switching to a more reliable, secure, and cost-effective remote access solution.
与 TeamViewer 相比，可立享五折优惠查看所有产品
Guaranteed 50% Savings When You Switch from Teamviewer
Plus, get started today with Splashtop with our Early Start Program!
How to Cancel TeamViewer
You might have heard about TeamViewer's bad press related to its cancellation policy. It turns out its issues run so deep that users have started reporting them to the Better Business Bureau. If you are caught in the same mess and cannot cancel your subscription fast enough, what should you do?
Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Features
Check out our features and price comparison chart for your current product.
TeamViewer Pricing Comparison
Compare TeamViewer vs Splashtop pricing to see how much you can save with Splashtop!
为什么TeamViewer的前用户更喜欢Splashtop？
- Splashtop 提供更好、更方便的客户服务
- Splashtop 可在 Windows�、Mac、Linux、Android、iOS 和 Chromebook 上使用
- 与 TeamViewer 商业版相比，Splashtop 每年可立省至少50%
- Splashtop 能为您提供所有高级远程访问功能
- Splashtop 具备高级安全认证和可靠性，让您高枕无忧