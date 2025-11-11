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Strobel Energy Group facility at night

Strobel Energy Group 如何不再使用 LogMeIn Central 后如何节省开支

Splashtop Team
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Strobel Energy Group 是美国领先的中游 EPC 公司之一，最近从 LogMeIn Central 切换到 Splashtop Remote Support。结果显示，此次切换对多个级别产生了积极影响。

在本案例研究中，您将发现 Strobel Energy Group 面临的挑战，以及改用 Splashtop 如何帮助他们轻松克服这些挑战。

关于案例研究

由于由几台虚拟服务器、数百台计算机和分散在多个国家/地区的员工队伍构成的 IT 基础架构，对 Strobel Energy Group 的 IT 团队的需求很高。在使用 LogMeIn Central 并一次又一次提高价格之后，Strobel Energy Group 决定尝试 Splashtop。

经证实，Splashtop Remote Support 可以达到 Strobel Energy Group 的高标准要求。此外，切换到 Splashtop 后，Strobel Energy Group 的远程支持成本降低80%以上（LogMeIn Central 定价），同时可以访问的设备数量将是原来使用 LogMeIn 时的两倍以上。

你可以阅读和下载下面的案例研究。

A case study document for Splashtop featuring Strobel Energy Group, with a blue and white color scheme, company logos, a summary sidebar, and a photo of an industrial facility at night.

Splashtop – Strobel Energy Group 案例研究

了解为什么成千上万的人已经切换到 Splashtop 的原因

Strobel Energy Group 的案例非常常见。比较 LogMeIn Central 和 Splashtop Remote Support，毫无疑问，Splashtop 不经能提供所需的所有工具和功能，而且性价比更高（Splashtop 能作为 LogMeIn Central 的替代方案）。立即体验 Splashtop Remote Support，免费试用。

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