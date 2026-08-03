网络诈骗可能影响任何家庭
$21B2025 年美国报告的诈骗损失，较前一年增长 26%。
22K+美国的 AI ��驱动诈骗报告，包括深度伪造和商业电子邮件诈骗。
$38K60 岁及以上成年人平均损失，共计损失 77 亿美元。
来源：FBI Internet Crime Report，2025
超越传统 Antivirus 的防护
全面防护，外加标准防病毒软件不具备的功能。
几分钟内即可获得保护
选择适合的方案
选择适合个人或家庭的套餐。
下载并安装
在设备上安装 Shield，或将设置发送给家人。
已受保护
保护功能会在后台静默运行。
来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support
Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support