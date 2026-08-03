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AI 驱动的防病毒和反诈骗保护

为家庭提供数字化保护

为亲友抵御网络威胁，并在需要时远程提供帮助。

免费试用查看套餐

网络诈骗可能影响任何家庭

$21B2025 年美国报告的诈骗损失，较前一年增长 26%。

22K+美国的 AI 驱动诈骗报告，包括深度伪造和商业电子邮件诈骗。

$38K60 岁及以上成年人平均损失，共计损失 77 亿美元。

来源：FBI Internet Crime Report，2025

超越传统 Antivirus 的防护

全面防护，外加标准防病毒软件不具备的功能。


几分钟内即可获得保护

  • 选择适合的方案

    选择适合个人或家庭的套餐。

  • 下载并安装

    在设备上安装 Shield，或将设置发送给家人。

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    已受保护

    保护功能会在后台静默运行。

来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

来自抢先体验用户的选择，守护父母、孩子和自己。

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


常见问题解答

什么是 Splashtop Shield？
Shield 是完整的防病毒软件，还是还需要再搭配其他程序？
为什么不直接使用电脑自带的杀毒软件？
Shield 能阻止所有诈骗吗？
我怎么知道 Shield 是否在正常运行？它会拖慢我的电脑吗？
有免费试用吗？
Shield 可在手机上使用吗？
可以从其他地点保护家人的电脑吗？
我的数据会如何处理？

从今天开始，保护重要的一切

免费试用查看套餐
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