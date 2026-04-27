20 Years of Trust. Built for IT.
For two decades, Splashtop has helped IT teams securely support users and keep work moving - wherever it happens. What started as a simple idea has grown into a platform trusted by organizations around the world.
The Story Behind 20 Years of Splashtop
From early beginnings to supporting IT teams worldwide, this is the story of how Splashtop grew over the past 20 years – and the principles that have stayed the same along the way.
Trusted by IT teams around the world
Splashtop 具有卓越的安全性和可用性。我们的 IT 支持现可将更多时间用于用户。 Copy
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
Trusted by IT teams around the world
I really appreciate the Splashtop support team’s courteous nature. That’s pivotal for people in technology. I really appreciate that because it makes my job easier, so thank you.
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
Trusted by IT teams around the world
Splashtop 具有我们所需的功能，价格也更符合我们的期望。 Copy
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group
What 20 Years Has Taught Us
What we’ve learned over two decades continues to shape how we support IT teams today.
Adapt to Change
Whenever the market shifts, from PCs to mobile, mobile to the cloud, or the cloud to what comes next, we adapt to meet it. The ability to evolve means you can keep up with an ever-changing market and support your team with solutions that meet them where they work best.
Listen to Customers
If we don’t listen to our customers, how can we know what they want? Some of our biggest innovations came directly from customer feedback. We build by understanding how IT teams actually work, listening to their needs, and working to meet them, so our tools can solve real problems.
Build for the Long Term
From pricing to product decisions, we take a long-term approach to support our customers for as long as they need. Our focus on trust, consistency, and reliability has helped us build a platform you can count on each and every day, and we’re dedicated to making decisions to support our customers today, tomorrow, and every day beyond.
The People Behind Splashtop
Behind every product and customer interaction is a global team supporting IT professionals every day. Hear from employees around the world on what it means to be part of Splashtop—and what we’re building next.
Be Part of the Story
How has Splashtop helped your team? Share your experience and be part of our 20-year journey.
A Milestone Worth Celebrating
Our team came together in Monterey to mark 20 years of Splashtop. More than a celebration, it was a moment to reflect—and focus on what we’re building next.
Know Someone Who Could Benefit?
If Splashtop has helped your team, there’s a good chance it could help others too. Share it with a colleague who might benefit.
Explore Splashtop Solutions
远程访问
从任意设备随时随地安全、高性能地远程访问电脑。让远程办公像面对面一样简单流畅。
远程支持
通过安全、易用、无人值守和按需 IT 远程支持解决方案，为电脑和移动设备提供远程支持。
端点与补丁管理
通过实时补丁管理、软件管理、部署、策略等功能监控、管理和更新设备。
Foxpass
通过 Foxpass Cloud RADIUS 能够使用基于身份和证书的身份验证轻松保护 Wi-Fi 网络安全。