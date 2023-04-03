How to Use Remote Desktop Software: A Comprehensive Guide

Remote desktop software enables you to connect to and remotely control a computer from anywhere using another device. This gives you the freedom and flexibility to remotely access your computer, and all of its files and applications, as if you were sitting in front of it.

The benefits of remote desktop software include:

Flexibility to work from anywhere

Increased productivity as you’re no longer limited to using your desktop in-person

Ability to access resources you normally wouldn’t be able to without your desktop

Cost savings in terms of not needing to travel to your workstation as often or needing to buy more hardware/software

Increased security as remote desktop software is more secure than outdated methods of remote working such as RDP and VPN.

In this blog, we’ll go over how remote desktop works, how to use it, best practices, and common use cases. We’ll also let you know what the best remote desktop software is and how you can get started!

How Does Remote Desktop Work?

Remote desktop works by establishing a remote connection between a host computer (the computer you are remotely accessing) and a client device (the device you are using to access the remote computer).

During a remote desktop session, you’ll see the screen of the remote PC on your local device in real-time. Inputs onto your local device, such as moving a mouse or typing on a keyboard, will be transmitted to the remote computer allowing you to control it as if you were sitting in front of it.

This allows you to leverage the processing capabilities of the remote computer, no matter the type of device you’re using to access it. You’ll be able to run any app on the remote desktop and open any file stored on it.

How to Use Remote Desktop

1: Choosing the right remote desktop solution

To use remote desktop software, you first need to ensure you have the best option that suits your needs. Ideally, your remote desktop tool will offer the performance you need, with the utmost security, and allow you to access your desktops from any computer, tablet, or mobile device (no matter the operating system). When considering performance, security, reliability, and ease of use, we recommend Splashtop remote desktop software.

2: Set up your remote desktop software

Setting up remote desktop software involves installing the necessary application on both the host computers and the client devices, and configuring the software settings to your needs.

Setting up a solution like Splashtop takes just a few minutes. All you need to do is install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access, and then the Splashtop app on the devices you want to remote from. For more detailed instructions, check out How to Set Up Remote Desktop.

Once set up, you can customize your settings to tailor your remote desktop experience to your liking. You can set display settings, toggle features, and set security settings for you and your team.

3: Connect to your remote desktop

Once you’re set up, you are ready to begin using your remote desktop tool. Usually, all you’d need is your devices and for them to have an internet connection. From there, you can simply open the remote desktop app on your local device and select the computer you want to access to initiate the remote session.

4: Remotely control your desktop

A great remote desktop solution should make remotely controlling your computer feel as easy as possible. You should be able to use your local device to control the remote computer in real-time.

Solutions like Splashtop will also come with additional features to help you be more productive while working remotely on your computer. Features found in Splashtop include multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, remote reboot, remote wake-on-LAN, and more.

5: Disconnect the remote desktop session

Once you have finished working on your remote computer, you can end the session with the click of a button. You’ll then be disconnected from your computer.

Best Practices for Using Remote Desktop

Leverage security features & best practices to keep your data safe

In today’s remote work world, cyber threats are at an all-time high. Luckily, solutions like Splashtop prioritize remote desktop security and offer several tools to keep your computers secure. Be sure to leverage those features and follow these security best practices:

Use strong and unique passwords

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Keep your remote desktop software up to date

Assign access permissions and authenticate devices when managing remote access for a team.

Adjust your performance optimization settings

Your remote desktop tool should allow you to configure your settings to improve a remote session’s performance regarding the frame rate (FPS) and CPU loading. This is especially useful for those using remote desktop software to access audio and video editing software.

Check out these suggestions for the best performance with Splashtop.

Remote Desktop Use Cases

Remote working

Remote desktop enables users to access their workstations from anywhere, opening the door to working from home or on the go. This can be used by individuals, small teams, and even entire organizations!

IT remote support

IT, MSPs, and help desk teams can leverage remote desktop software to remotely manage endpoints, provide IT remote support, and help desk break/fix services.

Education

Schools and universities use remote desktop software to enable students to access lab computers from their own devices to enhance distance learning and improve accessibility to school resources.

Use the Best Remote Desktop Solution for Free Now

In conclusion, a remote desktop app like Splashtop is easy to use. Once you have it set up, you can use it to remotely access and take control of another computer from anywhere. You can have the ability to use your computer from anywhere without having to take it with you!

You can try Splashtop now with a free trial. No credit card or commitment is required. You’ll be able to access your remote Windows, Mac, and Linux desktops from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Get started now!

