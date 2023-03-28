How to Set Up Remote Desktop
See how you can quickly set up Splashtop remote desktop software to start remotely accessing your computers from any other device.
Please note that if you're using Splashtop within your organization’s Splashtop account, your IT administrator will send you instructions on how to get set up.
第1步：创建 Splashtop 帐户
首先，需要创建 Splashtop 帐户。可以通过免费试用 Splashtop Business Access 创建用户帐户。创建帐户并开始免费试用，无需信用卡或任何担保。
第2步：下载 Splashtop Business 应用至主控端设备
下载 Splashtop Business 应用至主控端设备，可以是电脑、平板或移动设备。该应用支持 Windows、Mac、iOS（iPhone 和iPad）、安卓和 Chromebook。
第3步：安装 Splashtop Streamer 至被控端设备
将 Splashtop Streamer 部署到希望远程访问的 Windows、Mac 或 Linux 电脑上。可通过以下两种方式：
1.从 Splashtop Web 控制台创建部署链接，然后将下载链接发送到要远程访问的电脑。在该电脑上打开此链接，下载 Splashtop Streamer 后连接到您的帐户。
2. 如果已订购 Splashtop Business Access，可以被控端电脑上下载 Login Streamer，然后输入用户名和密码，将该电脑连接到您的帐户。（Windows EXE 下载、Mac DMG 下载）
第4步：在 Splashtop Business 应用中启动远程连接
Splashtop Streamer 和 Splashtop Business 应用安装完成后，即可随时使用该应用发起远程桌面连接！打开 Splashtop Business 应用，则会看到已安装 Splashtop Streamer 的计算机列表。该列表中的计算机是您可以远程访问的计算机。只需在列表中单击您希望访问的计算机，即可启动远程连接！