IT teams need to support endpoints across their environment, regardless of operating system or device type. As remote work, hybrid work, and BYOD policies expand, Mac devices are now a regular part of many business environments. However, keeping Macs patched takes more than enabling automatic updates. IT teams need a reliable way to identify missing updates, deploy patches, validate completion, and follow up when updates fail.
IT teams need reliable visibility into Mac devices. Without it, they’ll have no way to know which devices are missing updates, which risky apps are in use, or whether patches were properly installed. With that in mind, let’s explore what to look for in Mac patch management and how IT teams can simplify patching across Mac and mixed-device environments.
What Is Mac Patch Management?
Mac patch management is the process of identifying, deploying, tracking, validating, and remediating updates for macOS devices and the applications installed on them. This includes macOS updates, third-party application updates, security patches, and performance updates.
Patch management also encompasses centralized tracking and reporting across Mac devices. IT teams should be able to quickly identify which endpoints have received updates, which still need patches, and which apps on any device need updates.
Why Mac Devices Need a Dedicated Patch Management Workflow
Many organizations, especially those with mixed-device environments, still rely on Windows-first patching workflows. Mac devices often require different update timing, restart handling, user prompts, and third-party app coverage, so IT teams need a patching workflow that accounts for those differences.
Even when an organization uses a Mobile Device Management (MDM) tool or similar software, it might not provide the visibility, reporting, automation, and remediation necessary for good patch management. Instead, companies should find a patch management solution that works on both Macs and PCs.
Common challenges include:
macOS updates can require user prompts, restarts, deferrals, or specific enforcement timing.
Third-party apps often update separately from the OS, which means basic update policies can miss them.
Remote and hybrid users may not be connected to the network when IT expects updates to run, causing them to miss the patch.
IT teams need proof that patches were installed, not just that policies were assigned, which not all patching tools provide.
Mixed Windows and macOS environments are harder to manage when each platform requires separate workflows.
Failed updates need a remediation path, not just a report showing noncompliance, which not all solutions include.
What to Look for in a Mac Patch Management Solution
If basic patch management software doesn’t necessarily support Mac devices, how can IT teams and decision-makers ensure they find one that does? When evaluating patch management tools, make sure you look for the following:
1. Centralized Patch Visibility
IT teams need visibility into each endpoint, including device health and patch status. If any patches are missing or updates are in progress, that should be clear at a glance. Similarly, if a patch fails to install properly, agents should be able to detect the issue and address it.
This requires continual visibility, rather than just periodic checks. Without this centralized visibility, IT teams will have to spend time chasing endpoints and checking them manually, or rely on reports that may be outdated or incomplete.
2. macOS and Third-Party Application Patching
Mac patch management should cover both the OS and the apps you use. Many patch management tools focus on the OS, but ignore third-party applications, which can be common targets for attacks, so without app patching, you’re only partially protected.
Make sure you find a solution that includes third-party application patching, including browsers, collaboration tools, productivity apps, and other common tools. Not only does this improve cybersecurity and patch coverage, but it also saves time by eliminating the need for IT agents to manually update apps.
3. Policy-Based Automation
Patching isn’t a one-off manual task; it should use automation, but that automation also needs to follow rules and company policies.
Look for a solution with policy-based automation. IT teams should be able to define patch policies, set scheduling and rollout rules, and create device groups, so patches are deployed in accordance with company policy. This adds control and guidance to the speed and efficiency of automation, making patch deployments more reliable.
4. Patch Status and Compliance Reporting
IT teams need to know which endpoints are patched, when patches fail, and where to follow up. Patch status and compliance reports provide clear information on which endpoints are secure, which remain exposed, and how well they’re meeting their IT compliance requirements.
Not only do these reports help guide IT teams, but they also help provide evidence for audits. This helps improve their readiness, so teams can better demonstrate compliance.
5. Remote Remediation When Updates Fail
There’s always a chance a patch won't install properly, especially when you’re deploying across multiple environments. As such, a good patch management solution should help remediate failed installations with remote support, background actions, reboots, and other remediation workflows.
This also ties into the need for visibility. IT teams should be able to see when a patch fails to install properly, then respond quickly to address it, so endpoints aren’t left unintentionally unpatched.
6. Cross-Platform Support for Mixed Environments
Very few organizations rely on a single device or OS type anymore, so cross-platform support is essential. Without cross-platform support, IT teams will need separate solutions for patching different operating systems, which adds to the sprawl and complexity.
Look for a solution that offers real-time OS and third-party software patching across devices, including Macs and PCs. This will help maintain a consistent patching workflow across endpoints, regardless of the OS.
Mac Patch Management vs. MDM: What’s the Difference?
Perhaps you’re already using a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, and you’re wondering if you really need a patch management solution for your Mac.
While MDM is a useful tool for enrolling devices, configuring devices, setting policies, and managing Apple device controls, it doesn’t provide all the capabilities of a patch management solution. Patch management helps identify missing updates, deploy patches, validate completion, and remediate failures, which MDM tools typically don’t.
Capability
MDM
Patch Management Solution
Device enrollment and configuration
Primary function
May support or integrate with it
OS update policy enforcement
Often supported
Core workflow
Third-party app patching
Varies by tool
Should be a core capability
Patch status visibility
Varies
Essential
Failed patch remediation
Often limited
Should support follow-up action
Cross-platform patch workflow
Varies
Important for mixed environments
This doesn’t mean IT teams should replace their existing device management systems. Rather, a good patch management solution can complement MDM by providing better visibility and automation, empowering agents to take faster, better-informed actions.
Common Mac Patch Management Mistakes
Properly managing patches across Mac devices is vital, but common mistakes can set back the patching process. IT teams should be aware of these missteps, as they can be easy to make and have significant consequences.
Common mistakes include:
Relying on users to install updates when prompted, which can result in missed or skipped updates.
Tracking macOS updates but ignoring third-party app vulnerabilities, which leads to leaving vulnerable apps exposed.
Assuming a policy was successful because it was assigned, rather than verifying installations.
Using separate tools for Mac and Windows patching without a unified reporting process, which can slow and complicate the patching process.
Waiting for scheduled check-ins when a high-risk update needs faster action, rather than using real-time automated updates for critical vulnerabilities.
Lacking a clear remediation workflow when an update fails.
Treating patching as a one-time task instead of an ongoing endpoint management process.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Simplify Mac Patch Management
IT teams need a reliable, user-friendly way to automate patching, resolve issues, and quickly keep endpoints up to date across operating systems. That’s where Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) comes in.
Splashtop AEM provides automation and policy-based controls across endpoints, including Macs and PCs alike. It can streamline software updates with robust automation, helping IT teams reduce manual workloads while improving their security posture, and provides visibility across endpoints from a user-friendly dashboard.
With Splashtop AEM’s CVE-based insights, IT teams can quickly identify and address threats. It also supports policy-based automation, allowing teams to set patching rules based on schedules, events, and other internal criteria.
Splashtop AEM empowers IT teams to:
See patch statuses and endpoint health across endpoints, all from a centralized dashboard.
Automate OS and third-party software patching across supported devices, including Mac devices.
Use CVE-based insights to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities that need attention.
Reduce repetitive manual work with policy-based automation.
Track inventory and installed software to provide better insights and improve audit readiness.
Use remote access and support workflows when updates fail or if devices need attention.
Manage patching as part of the endpoint management workflow, rather than as a disconnected task.
Why Cross-Platform Patch Management Matters for Modern IT Teams
It’s very rare for companies to use all-Mac environments. IT teams must typically support a variety of devices, including Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and more, across offices and teams.
As such, a patch management solution that works across endpoints is essential. Separate workflows for each device type or operating system can lead to inconsistent patching, increased complexity, and more manual work for IT teams, whereas cross-platform patch management keeps everything running smoothly and consistently from a single place.
This is another area where Splashtop AEM comes into play. Because Splashtop AEM works across platforms, it provides visibility and control for any endpoint environment. As such, IT teams can support Mac devices alongside their other endpoints, ensuring consistent policies, reporting, and remediation.
Simplify Patch Management for Mac and Mixed-Device Environments
Patch management for Mac devices takes more than just installing updates. IT teams need reliable visibility, control, automation, reporting, and remediation to keep their devices up to date and maintain security across their network.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can maintain IT compliance and security across all their devices without treating Macs separately or requiring multiple solutions. Splashtop AEM provides the policy-based automation, visibility, and security features that teams need, so they can seamlessly patch and support Macs from anywhere.
Try Splashtop AEM for free and see how centralized visibility, automated patching, and remote remediation can help your IT team manage Mac and mixed-device environments more efficiently.