Splashtop
A man using Splashtop on his laptop, the best Remote Desktop Services alternative
Remote Desktop Services Alternative - Splashtop

作者：Trevor Jackins
已更新

With the growing trend of remote work, businesses are looking for secure, reliable, and high-performance solutions for remote desktop access to ensure uninterrupted access to their desktops and applications. Although Remote Desktop Services (RDS) has been a popular choice for remote desktop access, there are now many other alternatives, and Splashtop has emerged as the best option available today.

Here are the reasons why Splashtop is the best alternative to Microsoft Remote Desktop Services.

5 Reasons Why Splashtop is the Best Remote Desktop Services Alternative

1 – High Performance Remote Connections

One of the most important factors in remote desktop access is performance. Splashtop is known for its high-performance streaming capabilities, which allow for smooth, lag-free access to desktops and applications, even over slower internet connections.

Splashtop's proprietary protocols allow for low-latency streaming, making it ideal for applications such as video and graphics editing. You can edit videos and use other resource-intensive apps such as CAD tools and feel as if you were using the remote desktop in person.

On the other hand, RDS can experience latency and other performance issues when used over slower network connections.

2 – Muli-platform support

Splashtop is compatible with a wider range of devices and operating systems than RDS, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. With Splashotp, you can access your desktops from any of your computers, tablets, or smartphone devices. No need to rely on just Windows devices.

3 – Ease of Use

Splashtop is easier to set up and use than RDS, which requires more technical expertise to install and configure. Learn more about how easy it is to set up remote desktop software with Splashtop.

Splashtop takes just minutes to set up. And Splashtop’s intuitive interface makes it easy for users to take control of their remote computers and work efficiently, with little to no training required.

4 – Security

When it comes to accessing machines remotely, remote desktop security is a top concern for businesses. Splashtop offers a range of security features to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches, including SSL/AES 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, and device authentication. Splashtop also supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance for businesses that require it.

5 – Features

Splashtop offers a range of features to help you work more productively while accessing a computer remotely such as remote printing, file transfer, multi-monitor support, remote wake, and more. Splashtop comes equipped with all the features you’d expect in a remote desktop tool.

Try Splashtop Now – The Better Alternative to Remote Desktop Services

Splashtop is the best alternative to Remote Desktop Services due to its high-performance streaming, multi-platform compatibility, ease of use, strong security features, and extensive feature list.

If you're looking for a reliable and efficient solution for remote desktop access, consider giving Splashtop a try.

Splashtop
WeChat关注官方微信公众号