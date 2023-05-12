Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities
Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.
Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support
Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Manage and Monitor Endpoints
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more.
Upgrade Your Service Desk Support
Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution
Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support.
Ease of Use and Efficiency
Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support.
Resolve Issues Faster
Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.
Cost Savings
Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.
Superior Customer Support
Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.
我们非常重视安全性
安全基础架构
Splashtop 云基础架构托管在 AWS 上，可为用户提供安全的网络和计算环境。我们在开发、部署和生产环境中遵循行业最佳实践，实施全天候入侵检测和防御机制。了解更多关于我们如何保护设备、用户和数据安全的信息。
高级安全功能
Splashtop 解决方案旨在帮助 IT 部门确保如今的分布式员工的远程访问安全。安全功能包括双因素认证、单点登录集成、端点 MFA、黑屏、空闲会话超时、远程连接通知、完整版会话审计记录等。所有远程会话均受 TLS 和256位 AES 加密技术的保护。了解更多关于 Splashtop 安全功能的信息。
标准与合规性
Splashtop 符合 GDPR 和 SOC 2 报告。Splashtop 解决方案能帮助组织满足 HIPAA、FERPA、PCI 等各个行业的合规要求。
数据和会话隐私：Splashtop 不会处理、存储或访问用户的任何设备、应用程序，以及用户在远程会话期间访问的任何数据。
了解更多关于 Splashtop 安全与合规的信息。
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.
Featured Case Study
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support
Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.
