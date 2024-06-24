为何技术合作伙伴必须获得 ISO 27001 认证

In today’s digital landscape, the importance of robust security measures cannot be overstated. There’s rarely a day gone by without a major breach, even among giants like Snowflake, which Wired reports may be shaping up to be one of the biggest breaches in history.
Furthermore, a staggering 98.3% of organizations have a relationship with at least one third-party vendor that has experienced a breach in the last two years. The risk of a cybersecurity incident no doubt keeps IT leaders up at night, so ensuring that their technology partners adhere to rigorous security standards is imperative.
ISO/IEC 27001 certification represents a gold standard in information security management. Companies that achieve this echelon have demonstrated exceptional cyber resilience and the necessary controls in place to identify, manage, and mitigate risks effectively.
With the rapid evolution of cyber threats, businesses with this certification can provide assurance to their customers that they undergo regular audits and meet the rigorous requirements and best practices laid out by the organization.
Splashtop is proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification in 2023 and successfully completed its most recent audit, confirming our commitment to the highest security standards.
In this blog post, we will explore the vital need for businesses to work with ISO 27001 certified technology providers, the value these certifications bring, and how Splashtop’s comprehensive security measures ensure a top-tier level of protection for our customers.
The Current Digital Landscape and the Need for Third-Party Technology Vendors
In the current digital landscape, businesses are more interconnected than ever before. The rise of cloud computing, SaaS solutions, and digital transformation initiatives supporting hybrid work models has created a complex ecosystem where companies rely heavily on third-party vendors to provide essential services. This interconnectedness brings numerous benefits, such as enhanced flexibility, scalability, and innovation. However, it also introduces significant security challenges.
The growing complexity of supply chains means that modern businesses depend on a network of third-party vendors, each potentially introducing new vulnerabilities. Each vendor relationship expands the attack surface, making strong security management more complex and resource-intensive. This interconnected business ecosystem creates a scenario where the security of one organization is closely tied to the security practices of its vendors.
The Importance of ISO and Other Certifications in Assuring Security and Trust
Given the intricate web of third-party relationships, ensuring thorough protective measures across the entire supply chain is crucial. Regulatory and compliance pressures further compound the need for stringent security practices. Frameworks such as GDPR and CCPA impose strict requirements on data protection and privacy, making it imperative for organizations to ensure their third-party vendors comply with these standards.
Achieving and maintaining standards like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 demands a culture of security that touches every employee in the organization. It involves conducting regular internal audits, as well as reviews of security controls and processes. Employees are often part of these audits, either as auditors or auditees, which reinforces the importance of adhering to security protocols and continuously improving upon them. It requires continuous assessment, monitoring, and improvement of security practices. These components – coupled with regular security training – create a sense of shared responsibility among employees that engrains security within the culture of the organization.
The Role of Security Certifications in Building Trust
Certifications like ISO 27001 serve as benchmarks for assessing a vendor's adherence to security. They provide a framework for ongoing risk management and security improvements, offering assurance that the certified organization has strong controls in place to protect sensitive information. This is particularly significant in an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, and the potential impact of a breach can be devastating.
Splashtop's dedication to safeguarding data is evidenced by our achievement of ISO 27001 certification in 2023 and our recent successful audit. Along with this certification, we maintain compliance with SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and support numerous other industry standards. By selecting software vendors with ISO 27001, businesses can ensure that they are working with vendors who prioritize security and have the necessary measures in place to safeguard their data.
Overcoming the Challenges of Third-Party Security
While security certifications provide compelling criteria for vendor selection, it is equally important for businesses to implement secure remote access and support solutions, as well as consider solutions that support zero trust principles. Zero trust operates on the premise that threats can exist both inside and outside the network.
Therefore, no entity—whether inside or outside the network perimeter—should be trusted by default. Implementing zero trust involves identity verification and strict access controls, ensuring that only authenticated and authorized users can access critical resources.
Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users’ computer data accessed during a remote session. We transmit, but do not store, the encoded screen capture stream, which is end-to-end encrypted. On endpoint devices, we provide multiple levels of protection, including mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication.
Furthermore, Splashtop’s cloud infrastructure, hosted on secure platforms like AWS, includes advanced measures such as firewalls, powerful data encryption, and DDoS mitigation, ensuring a fortified environment.
By combining gold standard certifications with secure remote access solutions, businesses can ensure their hybrid workforces remain productive and the network protected. Splashtop’s security features and compliance with industry standards provide the assurance that data is protected at all times.
Conclusion
Today, IT and SecOps are responsible for safely enabling distributed workforces amidst an interconnected digital landscape, and the importance of robust third-party security cannot be overstated. Certifications like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 play a crucial role in ensuring that technology vendors have implemented comprehensive security measures.
Splashtop's ISO 27001 certification and adherence to the highest security standards provide our customers with the confidence that their data is protected. By choosing Splashtop, businesses can benefit from secure remote access solutions backed by industry-leading security practices.
Contact us now to learn more about and start a free trial of Splashtop Enterprise and experience the peace of mind that comes with working with a trusted, certified provider.