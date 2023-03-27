Remote Desktop Software for iPhone
Remote computer access from your iPhone with Splashtop
The Best iPhone Remote Desktop Solution
Work from anywhere. Use your iPhone to access your computers while working on the go.
Unlimited flexibility. No need to take your computer with you, use your iPhone to remotely access your computers.
Increased productivity. Feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, even while remotely controlling it from an iPhone.
Superior user experience. Simple, fast, and easy to use remote desktop software for iPhone.
Remote Desktop Software Designed for iPhone
With Splashtop remote desktop software, you’ll feel as if you were sitting in front of your computer while remotely controlling it from your iPhone. You can even use a mouse and keyboard to remotely control your computer from an iPhone.
During a remote desktop session, you’ll be able to open any file and run any app on your remote computer, including video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools. Working remotely is a breeze with Splashtop.
How to Use Remote Desktop for iPhone
You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software by creating a Splashtop account and installing the Splashtop apps on your devices.
Once set up, open the Splashtop app on your iPhone and then click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your iPhone in real-time and be able to control it.
Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for iPhone downloads.
The #1 iPhone Remote Desktop App
Splashtop has earned thousands of 5 star reviews from users thanks to its superior performance, security, and ease of use.
Whether you're working from home or on the road with an iPhone, or providing remote support to iPhones, you can do it all with Splashtop!
Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for iPhone
Cross platform support
Remotely access your Windows, Mac OS, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.
Ease of Use
Your computer, and all its files and applications, are accessible to your from your iPhone. Working remotely is as seamless as can be with Splashtop.
High performance connections
You can control your workstations remotely as if you were sitting in front of them. 4K streaming and low latency remote desktop connections give you a smooth remote desktop experience.
Secure and compliant
All remote session are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.
From Our Happy Customers
So far I am blown away. Latency is so low that I felt like I was on the machine working. That is exactly what I need. Everything is straight forward, easy to understand and use… I have used the Splashtop phone app to check status on my systems, and it is perfect for that.
Brian Davids
I have worked with other remote desktop tools, and Splashtop is a way better product. I enjoy the ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, and the ability to log into a PC from your phone, tablet, and computer.
Charles Spivey, Trusted Senior Specialists, LLC
From Our Happy Customers
I had been using other remote desktop tools until I started having some problems with their software. Then I discovered Splashtop. It is terrific and very Mac friendly. Thank you for a great product.
S.J. Pockmire, Moore Country Historical Association
FAQs
What is the best remote desktop app for iPhone?
Splashtop is the best remote desktop app for iPhone. With it, you can launch a remote connection to your remote computers at any time. Once connected, you can seamlessly control your computer as if you were using it in-person. Splashtop has earned high customer satisfaction ratings thanks to its fast performance, reliability, security, and abundance of useful features.
How can I control my PC from my iPhone?
To remotely access your computer from an iPhone (or any other device), install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access, and the Splashtop app on the iPhone you want to connect from. From there, you can use the app to remotely connect to your computer from your iPhone at any time, and take control of the computer in real time. Learn more about remotely accessing a computer from iPhone.
Can I remotely access an iPhone from another device?
Yes you can with Splashtop remote support software. IT, help desks, and MSPs can use Splashtop to remotely access their user’s iPhones to see their screens in real-time and provide support. Learn more about remote access to iPhone with Splashtop and try it for free.