When employees work from home, they still need to be able to access office computers. At the same time, IT teams must be careful when granting remote access, especially to personal devices.
The challenge is more than just “turning on remote desktop.” Remote access must be secure and controlled so that company systems and work data remain protected, and IT teams have visibility and control over who can connect.
So, how can IT teams set up secure remote desktop software for remote employees and BYOD devices? Let’s examine how to evaluate access scenarios, configure devices, and support secure remote work.
What Remote Desktop Access Means in a Home Office Setup
Remote desktop access allows users to connect to their work computer from a home device, so they can access and control it from the comfort of home. This keeps apps, files, and other business systems on the work machine while still enabling BYOD and allowing the employee to work from anywhere.
Without remote desktop access, employees working remotely may need to bring their work devices with them or sync company files to a personal device. Either option can create security and data management concerns, especially when personal devices are used to access proprietary files or projects. With remote access, work apps and files can remain on the work computer instead of being copied to a personal device, giving IT a more controlled way to support home office work.
Why IT Should Manage the Setup, Not the End User
When setting up remote desktop access, who should manage it - the IT team, or the personal device’s owner?
Because remote desktop controls access to work devices, data, and projects, it should be treated as an IT-managed workflow. This helps ensure consistent device setup and policy enforcement across users, so each personal device receives the permissions and access controls it needs.
In fact, there are several reasons why IT should manage remote access setup:
IT should be able to approve access based on user role and business need.
Work computers should be configured securely before remote access is enabled, which falls under IT’s purview.
Personal devices may not meet the same security standards as company-owned devices, requiring IT oversight and management.
IT needs a way to revoke access when a user changes roles or leaves.
Remote access should be logged and monitored for accountability.
Support teams need a consistent setup process, rather than one-off user workarounds.
What IT Should Confirm Before Setting Up Remote Desktop Access
When IT teams enable remote access, they should ensure all necessary tools and settings are in place. Without them, remote access can become inconsistent, unreliable, or worst of all, lacking in cybersecurity. Be sure you follow each of these steps before setting up remote desktop access:
Confirm the user’s access need: Some users only need temporary access, while others will need to connect daily. Check whether the user needs daily, temporary, or after-hours access, as well as access to specific software on their devices.
Confirm the work computer is ready: When employees work remotely, they should be able to seamlessly connect to their remote device. Make sure the work computer is powered on, up to date, connected to the internet, and configured for remote access. This often requires enabling unattended remote access so the user can connect even when another employee is not present.
Confirm the personal device can be used safely: Security is non-negotiable. IT teams should ensure the device the employee is working from is secure, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) readiness, and that the company supports BYOD access.
Confirm which systems and files the user needs: Users don’t always need access to everything when they work remotely. Instead, focus on least-privilege access and let users access the tools and network segments they need without giving them broad access to everything.
Confirm the offboarding process: Removing devices is just as important as allowing them to connect. IT teams should know how to remove access when needed, so devices aren’t left connected indefinitely.
Choose the Right Remote Desktop Access Method
When setting up remote desktop access, how can you choose the best method for your business needs? There are several ways to establish remote access, so it’s important for organizations to choose the one that best suits their employees and work processes.
Built-In Remote Desktop Tools
Some devices include built-in remote desktop tools, such as Windows Remote Desktop. These may work in some environments, but often require additional configuration and tools that work best in IT-controlled environments. Additionally, built-in tools can be harder to standardize when users connect from unmanaged personal devices or from different operating systems.
VPN-Based Access
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are commonly used to give remote users access to internal resources. However, VPNs often require broader network access planning than a single-user remote desktop workflow. If an employee only needs to access one assigned work computer, managed remote access can provide a more focused approach without giving the user unnecessary access to other systems.
Managed Remote Access Software
Dedicated, managed remote access software is typically the most effective way to provide remote desktop access. It lets teams easily manage users, permissions, devices, and authentication from a central console, while monitoring session activity to maintain security and accountability. With a dedicated remote access solution like Splashtop, employees can securely and seamlessly access their work computer from anywhere while everything remains safely on it.
How to Set Up Remote Desktop Access for a Home Office User
Let’s cut to the core of the question: how can IT teams set up remote desktop access for home users? You can effectively set up secure remote access by following a few simple steps:
Install the remote access agent on the work computer: First, prepare the work computer for remote connections. With Splashtop, IT installs the Splashtop Streamer on the work computer, then assigns the user access through the admin console.
Add or invite the user: Next, IT needs to invite the user to set up an account through the remote access platform. It’s important that each user has their own account, rather than sharing credentials or creating generic accounts, so every device remains separate and secure.
Assign access permissions: Users should be granted access to the work computer or group of computers they need, but should not have broad access to all devices. As such, setting up specific access permissions is essential.
Require strong authentication: Maintaining account security is a must. It’s important to use remote access software with Multi-Factor Authentication to ensure only verified users can access work computers.
Configure session settings: Ensure users can access the tools they need, such as file transfer, remote printing, session recording, and more.
Test the connection from the personal device: Users should test the connection to confirm they can connect from home, use the applications they need, and properly disconnect.
Document the setup: Maintaining records is important. IT should record who has remote access, what computers they can connect to, and how the access can be reviewed.
Security Best Practices for Personal Device Remote Access
When users access work computers from personal devices, IT should apply clear security controls. The goal is to give employees reliable access to the work computer while reducing unnecessary exposure from unmanaged or personally owned devices.
Best practices include:
Require MFA for remote access accounts to ensure only authenticated users can access the remote device.
Avoid exposing work computers directly to the internet in order to reduce the risk of cyberattack.
Do not share remote access credentials in order to maintain account security and accountability.
Give users access only to the computers they need to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.
Keep the work computer patched and protected to support security, audit readiness, and internal policy requirements.
Use session logging, when available, to identify suspicious activity and stay audit-ready.
Review remote access permissions regularly to ensure users have only the access they need.
Remove access immediately when it is no longer needed.
Avoid storing company files on personal devices (unless explicitly approved) to reduce the risk of theft or loss.
Common Remote Desktop Setup Mistakes to Avoid
However, when you set up remote desktop access, be on the lookout for common mistakes. These can be easily missed, but have major consequences for cybersecurity and efficiency, so IT teams should be aware of them.
Common mistakes include:
Enabling access without an approval process, which can result in unmanaged, unmonitored access.
Relying on shared credentials, which reduces accountability and increases the risk of unauthorized access.
Giving broad network access when the user only needs one computer.
Forgetting to remove access after a temporary need ends, thus leaving the device or network exposed and accessible.
Letting users configure their own remote access tools, rather than relying on an approved and properly configured remote access solution.
Ignoring performance requirements like multi-monitor use, audio, or graphics quality, which can create a worse remote work experience.
Treating unsecured personal devices the same as managed corporate devices.
How Splashtop Helps IT Teams Manage Remote Desktop Access
Secure remote work requires a robust remote desktop solution that lets employees work efficiently from anywhere. That’s where Splashtop comes in.
Splashtop is a remote access solution that lets employees access their work computers from any device, anywhere, with a suite of advanced security features to keep accounts and data secure. This enables efficient remote work while keeping data and files safe on the work computer, regardless of where employees are working.
Splashtop provides:
1. Secure Access to Work Computers from Anywhere
With Splashtop, users can remotely access their assigned work computers from personal or company-owned devices. Work apps, files, projects, and data stay on the work computer, which helps reduce the need to store business data locally on a personal device.
2. Centralized User and Permission Management
Splashtop empowers IT teams to manage users, assign access, adjust permissions, and grant or revoke access from a single console. This centralized control helps IT reduce unnecessary access, keep permissions aligned with user roles, and remove access when it is no longer needed.
3. High-Performance Remote Sessions for Daily Work
Splashtop is designed for fast, seamless remote connectivity for common work needs. It comes packed with features designed to make working remotely as easy as working in the office, including multi-monitor workflows, remote printing, and file transfer. All this adds up to smooth and high-performance remote sessions.
4. Support for Remote and Hybrid Teams
Splashtop is designed to support distributed teams, whether they work across multiple offices, remotely, or enjoy a hybrid work environment. There’s no need to rely on ad hoc tools or to have employees configure their own remote access tools, as Splashtop includes a complete suite that lets employees work from anywhere.
When to Use Splashtop Remote Access vs. Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop offers several options for businesses that need secure remote access, remote support, and endpoint management. The right solution depends on whether your organization needs simple access to assigned work computers, broader IT support workflows, centralized Enterprise controls, or endpoint management capabilities such as patching, inventory visibility, and automation.
With that in mind, consider these recommendations when looking at Splashtop’s offerings:
When employees need secure access to their assigned work computers, Splashtop Remote Access works perfectly.
You’ll want to use Splashtop Enterprise when your organization needs advanced security, manageability, support workflows, and broader IT control.
If IT also needs endpoint management capabilities such as patching, inventory visibility, and automation, you can take it one step further with Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management).
Remote Desktop Access Setup Checklist for IT Teams
If you’re ready to make the leap to remote desktop access, you’ll want to be prepared to deploy it properly for all your employees who need it. Fortunately, with a little planning, it’s easy to get employees set up to work from anywhere. Just follow this handy checklist, and you’ll be set:
Identify the users who need remote access and what they’ll need to use it for.
Check the work computer to confirm it’s ready for remote access.
Choose a managed remote access method, such as Splashtop.
Install the remote access agent on the work computer.
Invite the user to set up an account and connect through the admin console.
Assign access only to approved computers.
Set up Multi-Factor Authentication to keep accounts secure.
Test the session from the personal device.
Document access ownership and review timing.
Remove access when it is no longer needed.
Get Started with Splashtop
Setting up remote desktop access for employees working from home isn’t a matter of a quick technical toggle. It’s an IT workflow designed to establish secure, effective remote connectivity, giving users a reliable way to access their work computers while IT maintains control over permissions, visibility, and more.
If you want to support a remote, hybrid, or otherwise distributed workforce, you need a robust and reliable remote access solution. With Splashtop, you’ll gain the tools and features you need to easily access work devices while on the go, with the security and reliability that businesses of all sizes require.
Ready to get secure, high-performance remote access from anywhere? Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop.