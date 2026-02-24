跳转到主要内容
Bring CrowdStrike detections into everyday IT workflows

Splashtop helps IT teams view and act on CrowdStrike detections faster by bringing endpoint visibility, management, and remote support into a single console.

How the Integration Works

Splashtop connects to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform using secure APIs to:

  • Confirm Falcon sensors are installed and running across managed endpoints

  • Highlight devices missing sensors or reporting issues

  • Display CrowdStrike detections inside the Splashtop console

  • Link directly to the Falcon console for deeper security analysis when needed

This keeps CrowdStrike as the system of record for security, while extending visibility to IT teams where day-to-day endpoint operations happen.

Key Benefits

  • Faster Response Without Tool Switching: CrowdStrike detections are visible inside Splashtop, helping IT teams quickly identify affected devices and take action without jumping between consoles.

  • Simplified Sensor Deployment: Deploy and monitor Falcon sensors through Splashtop to ensure endpoints stay protected and properly reporting.

  • Clear Endpoint Coverage: Easily spot endpoints missing sensors or experiencing reporting issues, reducing gaps in security coverage.

  • Operational Efficiency for IT Teams: Security insights are available where IT already manages endpoints, improving coordination without adding complexity or replacing SecOps tools.

Supported Platforms

  • Windows

  • macOS (coming soon)

Requirements

  • Active Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management or CrowdStrike EDR (purchased through Splashtop)

  • CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent and Falcon Insight XDR

  • Supported CrowdStrike cloud regions (US, EU, Gov supported)


