The rise of remote and hybrid work has enabled employees to work from anywhere, on any device. This includes IT support agents, who now have the flexibility to work while on the go from their phones.
This freedom and flexibility is made possible in large part thanks to remote access and support technology like Splashtop. With it, IT agents on the go can connect to an end user’s device to assist with troubleshooting and support, no matter where either of them are or what devices they’re using.
For instance, what happens when an IT agent using an Android needs to support an end user with an iPad? Can those normally incompatible devices connect?
They certainly can, and we can show you how Splashtop makes remote access to an iPad from an Android easy.
Prerequisites for Remotely Accessing Your iPad from Your Android
Before you remotely access an iPad from an Android, you must ensure you have the right tools in place. Fortunately, there are just a few simple prerequisites you’ll need:
Remote access and support software, such as Splashtop
An internet connection for both devices
Permissions on the devices must be set to allow the apps access
There’s no need for extensive device modifications or complex combinations of programs. All you need is a good solution and a solid internet connection.
Access an iPad Remotely from an Android in 4 Easy Steps
When you need to remotely access an iPad from an Android to provide IT support, you can use Splashtop to connect quickly and easily. All it takes is a few simple steps:
Have the Splashtop Business app installed on the IT agent’s Android phone
The end user requesting assistance installs the Splashtop SOS app on their iPad
The end user opens the SOS app, generates a 9-digit code, and gives it to the IT agent
The agent enters the session code into the Splashtop app on their phone to launch the remote connection
Once the code is entered, the connection is established. From there, the IT support agent can view the end user’s iPad from their phone and guide them through the troubleshooting process.
Please note that, due to iOS guidelines, remote access to iPhones and iPads is view-only. So, while IT agents will not be able to control the iPad remotely, they will be able to view the screen.
How to Stay Secure While Remotely Accessing an iPad from an Android
It’s reasonable to be concerned about security when accessing devices remotely. Fortunately, it’s possible to keep devices, accounts, and data secure when using the right remote access technology.
Splashtop, for instance, is built with security in mind, which is why it’s compliant with a wide range of industry and government security standards. Splashtop also includes several security features, including two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and more.
Of course, there are several steps you can take to keep devices secure. These include:
Use a trusted solution with advanced security features, like Splashtop
Use encryptions to keep data safe
Set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) so users have to verify their identities when logging in
Use strong passwords, such as unique and non-identifiable passwords that use a combination of numbers, letters, and symbols
Remote Access to an iPad from an Android is Just a Click Away – Get Started with Splashtop Today!
