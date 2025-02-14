跳转到主要内容
Splashtop
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188免费试用
An iPad on a desk.
远程访问见解

从安卓设备远程访问iPad：一步步指南

作者：Robert Pleasant
阅读时间：4分钟
已更新
开始免费试用
免费试用
订阅
通讯RSS 订阅源
分享

The rise of remote and hybrid work has enabled employees to work from anywhere, on any device. This includes IT support agents, who now have the flexibility to work while on the go from their phones.

This freedom and flexibility is made possible in large part thanks to remote access and support technology like Splashtop. With it, IT agents on the go can connect to an end user’s device to assist with troubleshooting and support, no matter where either of them are or what devices they’re using.

For instance, what happens when an IT agent using an Android needs to support an end user with an iPad? Can those normally incompatible devices connect?

They certainly can, and we can show you how Splashtop makes remote access to an iPad from an Android easy.

Prerequisites for Remotely Accessing Your iPad from Your Android

Before you remotely access an iPad from an Android, you must ensure you have the right tools in place. Fortunately, there are just a few simple prerequisites you’ll need:

  • Remote access and support software, such as Splashtop

  • An internet connection for both devices

  • Permissions on the devices must be set to allow the apps access

There’s no need for extensive device modifications or complex combinations of programs. All you need is a good solution and a solid internet connection.

Access an iPad Remotely from an Android in 4 Easy Steps

When you need to remotely access an iPad from an Android to provide IT support, you can use Splashtop to connect quickly and easily. All it takes is a few simple steps:

  1. Have the Splashtop Business app installed on the IT agent’s Android phone

  2. The end user requesting assistance installs the Splashtop SOS app on their iPad

  3. The end user opens the SOS app, generates a 9-digit code, and gives it to the IT agent

  4. The agent enters the session code into the Splashtop app on their phone to launch the remote connection

Once the code is entered, the connection is established. From there, the IT support agent can view the end user’s iPad from their phone and guide them through the troubleshooting process.

Please note that, due to iOS guidelines, remote access to iPhones and iPads is view-only. So, while IT agents will not be able to control the iPad remotely, they will be able to view the screen.

How to Stay Secure While Remotely Accessing an iPad from an Android

It’s reasonable to be concerned about security when accessing devices remotely. Fortunately, it’s possible to keep devices, accounts, and data secure when using the right remote access technology.

Splashtop, for instance, is built with security in mind, which is why it’s compliant with a wide range of industry and government security standards. Splashtop also includes several security features, including two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and more.

Of course, there are several steps you can take to keep devices secure. These include:

  • Use a trusted solution with advanced security features, like Splashtop

  • Use encryptions to keep data safe

  • Set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) so users have to verify their identities when logging in

  • Use strong passwords, such as unique and non-identifiable passwords that use a combination of numbers, letters, and symbols

Remote Access to an iPad from an Android is Just a Click Away – Get Started with Splashtop Today!

If you’re looking for fast, secure, and seamless remote connectivity for IT support, Splashtop has exactly what you need. With Splashtop, you can remotely access an iPad from an Android, computer, or any other device easily and guide the end user through any support or troubleshooting they need.

Splashtop’s ease of use, speed, and affordable price point make it a fantastic choice for businesses of all sizes, especially those with employees and IT agents on the go. No matter where your teams go or what devices they use, Splashtop will let them connect in a few simple steps.

Discover the power of Splashtop for yourself with a free trial today:

免费试用

常见问题解答

我可以在不同Wi-Fi网络上用安卓设备远程访问我的iPad吗？
我可以从安卓设备实时查看我的iPad屏幕吗？

相关内容

远程访问见解

从iPhone远程访问iPad的分步指南

了解更多
远程访问见解

如何从iPad远程访问iPhone

了解更多
远程访问见解

什么是远程桌面？

了解更多
远程访问见解

远程访问的定义和注意事项

了解更多
查看所有博客
联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2025 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号