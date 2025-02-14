跳转到主要内容
A man working on a laptop device.
远程访问见解

从 iPads 远程访问 Chromebooks 以简化 IT 支持

作者：Robert Pleasant
阅读时间：5分钟
已更新
Remote and hybrid work is the modern norm, which means organizations need to invest in tools and technology to let their employees seamlessly work from anywhere. Remote access and support technology play a key role in improving productivity and efficiency, but remote employees need an equally agile remote IT support team.

This has made remote support solutions that can work across devices and operating systems essential. If, for instance, a remote worker uses a Chromebook while a remote IT agent is on their iPad, the agent needs to be able to access the end-user’s device.

Fortunately, with remote support technology like Splashtop, remote access to a Chromebook from an iPad is not only possible but fast and convenient.

Can You Access a Chromebook from an iPad?

If you want remote access to a Chromebook from an iPad, all it takes is the right technology.

Remote support solutions like Splashtop enable IT agents to remotely access Chromebooks from anywhere, on any device, to view the screen and see exactly what’s on the Chromebook. This allows IT agents to efficiently guide end-users through troubleshooting and support as easily as if they were physically present.

4 Quick Steps for Seamless Chromebook Access on an iPad from Anywhere

When you need iPad to Chromebook remote access for IT support, Splashtop is a fast and user-friendly option. You can get set up and connected with Splashtop in just four simple steps.

For attended access, which allows IT agents to assist users whenever they’re needed remotely:

  1. Have the Splashtop Business app installed on your IT team’s iPads

  2. Have the end-user install Splashtop SOS on their Chromebook

  3. The end-user opens Splashtop SOS and generates a 9-digit code

  4. The end-user shares the code with the agent, who enters it into their app and connects

Chromebook users can also set up unattended access, which allows agents to monitor and support managed devices without needing the end-user to set up a code:

  1. Have the Splashtop Business app installed on IT agents’ iPads

  2. Deploy the Splashtop Streamer to all managed Chromebook devices

  3. Ensure the Streamer is installed and tied to your Splashtop account

  4. The IT agent opens the Splashtop Business app on their Android and selects the Chromebook they want to access to start a remote session

Whether you connect with attended or unattended access, Splashtop makes it easy to provide support and troubleshooting from anywhere, on any device.

Please note that Chromebook remote access is restricted to view-only. IT agents will be able to see the end user’s screen and guide them through the troubleshooting.

Essential Security Tips for Remote Access From iPad to Chromebook

Decision-makers always have security at the top of their minds when looking at remote access and support solutions. After all, it’s important to keep devices and accounts secure from intruders, and allowing other people to access a device from afar sounds like a big risk – but with the right solution, you can connect safely and securely.

If you want to ensure security when remotely accessing a Chromebook from an iPad, there are a few best practices you can follow:

  • Use a secure, trusted solution like Splashtop, which includes several advanced security features to keep accounts and devices safe

  • Enable two-factor authentication to protect accounts should their passwords be compromised and verify users logging in

  • Practice password best practices, including using unique and lengthy passwords with a combination of numbers, letters, and symbols

  • Update regularly to ensure your devices and solutions have the latest security patches

If you’re looking for a secure solution built to keep you connected without compromising safety, Splashtop has everything you need. Splashtop is built with security in mind and complies with a wide range of government and industry standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR. Additionally, Splashtop includes security features like two-factor authentication, multi-level password security, and remote connection notifications to keep accounts safe.

Discover Splashtop Solutions for iPad to Chromebook Remote Access

If you need remote access to a Chromebook from an iPad (or any other device) for your IT team, Splashtop has everything you need. Splashtop provides fast, user-friendly, and secure remote access for IT support, empowering agents to view the end user’s screen and guide them through troubleshooting with ease.

Splashtop has plans for businesses of all sizes, so whether you have a sprawling remote workforce and an IT team to match or a small but agile team, you can support your employees anywhere, from any device.

Remotely Access Your Chromebook from an iPad: Try Splashtop for Free Today!

Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? See how you can remotely access and support devices from anywhere with an internet connection and empower your IT team to work more efficiently from their devices of choice with a free trial today.

Get started with a free trial of Splashtop:

免费试用

FAQs

Is it safe to remotely access a Chromebook from an iPad?
What are the benefits of using an iPad for Chromebook remote access?
How fast is the performance of remote access between an iPad and Chromebook with Splashtop?

