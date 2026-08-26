跳转到主要内容
Splashtop20 years of trust
登录免费试用
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188登录免费试用


Customer Spotlight: How Nubeseg Scaled Secure Remote Support & Endpoint Security with Splashtop

As managed service providers grow, delivering secure, reliable, and efficient remote support becomes increasingly complex.

Join us for an exclusive customer spotlight webinar featuring Nubeseg SRL, a cybersecurity-focused MSP that supports organizations across regions with managed security services, endpoint protection, cloud security, and secure remote access.

In this live conversation, Ramiro Hercilla shares how Nubeseg replaced fragmented remote support tools with Splashtop Enterprise and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to streamline operations, improve visibility, strengthen security, and scale support without increasing headcount.

During this session, you’ll hear how Nubeseg:

  • Transitioned from reactive IT management to proactive endpoint operations

  • Improved remote support performance and visibility across 1,400+ devices

  • Reduced manual patching and update tasks through automation

  • Enabled secure remote work and faster issue resolution

  • Simplified ticketing and support workflows with Service Desk

  • Expanded into new cities and markets without growing the support team

  • Achieved stronger security controls and audit-ready reporting

Learn how Nubeseg uses Splashtop to improve operational efficiency, strengthen endpoint security, and support business growth.


联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2026 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号