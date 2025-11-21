Patching is essential for keeping endpoints and applications secure and up to date, so it should be as quick and convenient as possible. Yet many IT teams still patch systems manually or rely on outdated Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software, making patching an unreliable slog.
Without effective patch management, patches can be delayed or updates applied inconsistently, creating security risks and failing to meet IT compliance requirements.
Fortunately, IT teams can fully automate patch management without the overhead of a full RMM. With a solution like Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), patching becomes a convenient, automatic process. So, let’s explore how to automate patch management without an RMM, its benefits, and how Splashtop AEM compares to RMM software.
The Hidden Costs of Manual or RMM-Based Patching
First, we have to ask: what’s wrong with RMM-based patching, or even manual patching? While many businesses rely on traditional RMM software, it’s not the most efficient or reliable tool for patching, especially for remote endpoints or a Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) environment.
Some businesses opt for manual patching to reduce costs, but that requires IT staff to update each device, one at a time. This is a time-consuming, labor-intensive process that’s prone to human error and often results in devices being skipped, either to save time or because they were overlooked. It can create security vulnerabilities, as forgotten and unpatched devices create an enticing attack surface for cybercriminals.
On the other hand, legacy RMM systems are typically expensive, thanks in part to the number of features they offer. Yet many of these features are unnecessary and only cause unnecessary bloat and complexity, which can do more harm than good. This bloat also makes it more challenging to manage multiple operating systems and device types, which can lead to further complications and leave devices unmanaged.
As a result, companies that rely on RMM software run the risk of missing patches. This leads to exposed security vulnerabilities that cyberattackers can exploit, longer remediation times, and an overloaded, frustrated IT team.
When compared to an automated endpoint management solution, like Splashtop AEM, the differences are clear:
Approach
Complexity
Cost
Coverage
Automation
Manual
High
Low
Inconsistent, prone to human error
None
Legacy RMM
High
High
Moderate, often limited by platform
Partial
Splashtop AEM
Low
Low
Cross-Platform
Full
Why You Don’t Need a Full RMM for Modern Patch Automation
RMM software is a common choice for businesses thanks to its many features. However, the truth is: most IT teams primarily use it for monitoring, scripting, ticketing, and billing. This means businesses are paying for features they don’t need or use, when a more affordable, nimble solution would work just as well, if not better.
IT teams need visibility into remote endpoints, automation tools to manage repetitive, time-consuming tasks, and real-time patch deployment to keep devices and applications up to date. If a solution is bogged down with extraneous features that get in the way of that functionality, or increase costs with no significant returns, it’s only making life harder for IT agents.
Instead, look for a solution like Splashtop AEM. Splashtop AEM is a lighter, affordable alternative that’s focused on endpoint automation and security, complete with AI-powered assistance for real-time patching, threat detection, and response. Splashtop AEM’s speed, power, and affordability make it ideal for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), small to mid-sized businesses, and even large enterprises.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM complements tools like Intune and MDM software by filling automation and real-time patching gaps without requiring changes to existing workflows.
What Automated Patch Management Looks Like With Splashtop AEM
Given the complexity, limitations, and cost of RMM software, what makes Splashtop AEM a preferable alternative? Splashtop AEM makes it easy to detect, test, and deploy patches as soon as they’re available, keeping endpoints secure with minimal IT effort.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Real-Time Patching: Splashtop AEM detects new patches quickly and deploys updates in real time without the delayed check-in cycles typical of legacy tools.
Third-Party Software Support: Splashtop AEM is designed to detect and manage patches for popular apps such as Chrome, Zoom, and Adobe, as well as OS patches.
Policy-Based Automation: IT administrators can set their own patching policies and define triggers by severity, schedule, or compliance standards.
Cross-Platform Coverage: While some solutions are designed for specific operating systems, Splashtop AEM’s unified patch management works across Windows, macOS, and more.
CVE Insights: AI-powered, real-time insights based on CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) data help IT teams prioritize vulnerabilities by risk and exploitability, helping IT teams understand which issues require urgent attention.
Visibility & Reporting: IT teams can track patch success rates, vulnerabilities, and compliance posture across endpoints, all from a single dashboard.
How to Automate Patching Without an RMM: A Step-By-Step Guide
If you’re tired of your complex, expensive, and inefficient legacy RMM, there is a solution. With Splashtop AEM, you can easily automate patching across each of your endpoints, applications, and remote devices, regardless of operating system.
Follow these five quick steps to get started:
Deploy Splashtop AEM: Install the AEM agents on the endpoints you want to manage; no infrastructure setup required.
Define automation policies: Set and customize automation policies to prioritize patches based on CVE severity, software type, or OS version.
Enable real-time patching: This feature allows Splashtop AEM to install new patches for high-risk or zero-day vulnerabilities quickly.
Monitor patch compliance: Track and monitor your patches and IT compliance across endpoints from a single, user-friendly dashboard.
Generate reports: When an audit or security review is approaching, you can generate detailed reports to satisfy auditors and management.
Splashtop AEM vs. RMMs
So, what makes Splashtop AEM distinct from legacy RMMs? Several differences make Splashtop AEM an appealing choice for IT managers and administrators looking to upgrade from their old RMM, including:
Speed: RMMs typically use scheduled deployments, which can delay patch installation after release, whereas Splashtop AEM can apply patches as soon as they’re released.
Simplicity: Splashtop AEM is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, without the need to manage complex modules for tasks like ticketing and monitoring.
Cost: Splashtop AEM is affordable for businesses of all sizes and has a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than RMM software. Its ease of use and faster onboarding also lead to faster returns, further improving the ROI.
Integration: Splashtop AEM can easily integrate with existing Intune or MDM ecosystems to provide even greater patch automation and faster, more efficient updates without replacing existing systems.
Security: Splashtop AEM is built with cybersecurity at the front of mind, using built-in CVE intelligence and automation to reduce risk windows and quickly address threats as soon as they emerge.
Simplify Patch Automation with Splashtop AEM
You don’t need an RMM to automate patching. With Splashtop AEM, you can get real-time patch visibility, automation, and management for all your endpoints.
Splashtop AEM is an affordable, lightweight, and robust endpoint management platform for modern IT teams. Its customizable policies enable IT administrators to control how patches are prioritized, when they’re deployed, and what regulatory requirements they meet, making it easy to keep devices updated and meet your security obligations.
Ready to make patch management easy and efficient? Try Splashtop AEM free for 30 days and automate your patch management today: