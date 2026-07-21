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ManageEngine Endpoint Central 的替代方案 - Splashtop AEM

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更简便的端点管理、保护和支持方式

正在寻找一款能够将端点管理与高性能远程访问和支持相结合的 ManageEngine Endpoint Central 替代方案吗？Splashtop 为 IT 团队提供了一个专注于补丁管理、漏洞管理、自动化、监控和远程故障排除的平台。

ManageEngine Endpoint Central 是一个完整的 UEM 平台，提供广泛的工具，用于设备管理、补丁管理、软件部署、资产管理、移动设备管理、端点安全和远程故障排除。虽然这种广度对大型 UEM 项目可能很有用，但对于不需要每个模块或功能的 IT 团队来说，可能会增加复杂性。

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


准备好简化终端管理和远程支持了吗？

Splashtop 帮助 IT 团队通过一个平台对终端进行修补、监控、保护和支持。

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常见问题解答

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
为什么 IT 团队会寻找 ManageEngine Endpoint Central 的替代方案？
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Splashtop 如何帮助团队确定漏洞的优先级？
Splashtop 与 ManageEngine 在远程支持方面有何不同？
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?
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