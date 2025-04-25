RDP & VPN 与 Splashtop Connector 的对比

跳转到主要内容
Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use

Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.

When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.

Splashtop Connector 与 RDP & VPN 的对比

特征

Splashtop Connector

RDP + VPN

连接到局域网的计算机

使用连接器作为桥梁
部署简单

需要VPN + RDP客户端
部署复杂

访问权限

可通过网络门户管理，操作简单

VPN 和 RDP 的管理都很复杂

连接日志

所有连接均有日志记录

没有

会话录制

没有

多显示器支持

高性能

是的，使用 Splashtop 的高性能服务器场来转接远程连接

取决于通过 VPN 连接的端点之间的网络

安全

非常安全，Splashtop Connector 只有出站网络，使用443端口

不安全，使用内部网络的入站流量

cloud服务

取决于 VPN 设置

本地部署服务

取决于 VPN 设置

简单易用

是的，使用起来简单直观

RDP 客户端的配置和使用需进行相应培训

易于部署

只需安装 Connector 应用程序，然后进行简单的配置

VPN 或 RDS 网关的设置很复杂

可扩展性

可部署多个 Connector 用于扩展

非常复杂，需要配置 VPN 和 RDP

文件传输

远程打印

是（会话中可用，仅限网络打印机）

客户端平台支持

Windows、Mac、iOS、安卓、Web

Windows、Mac、iOS、安卓

RDS

是的，RDS、连接代理以及 F5等负载均衡器。

RDP

是的
（VNC 和 Shell）

连接池

是（包括 RDS 和 RDP）

仅适用于 RDS

查看我们的Splashtop 与 RDP 和 VPN 比较
并查看我们的Splashtop Connector 与 BeyondTrust Jumpoint 比较

