RDP & VPN 与 Splashtop Connector 的对比
通过 Splashtop Connector 可无代理远程访问设备，无需连接 VPN
Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use
Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.
When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.
特征
Splashtop Connector
RDP + VPN
连接到局域网的计算机
使用连接器作为桥梁
需要VPN + RDP客户端
访问权限
可通过网络门户管理，操作简单
VPN 和 RDP 的管理都很复杂
连接日志
所有连接均有日志记录
没有
会话录制
是
没有
多显示器支持
是
是
高性能
是的，使用 Splashtop 的高性能服务器场来转接远程连接
取决于通过 VPN 连接的端点之间的网络
安全
非常安全，Splashtop Connector 只有出站网络，使用443端口
不安全，使用内部网络的入站流量
cloud服务
是
取决于 VPN 设置
本地部署服务
是
取决于 VPN 设置
简单易用
是的，使用起来简单直观
RDP 客户端的配置和使用需进行相应培训
易于部署
只需安装 Connector 应用程序，然后进行简单的��配置
VPN 或 RDS 网关的设置很复杂
可扩展性
可部署多个 Connector 用于扩展
非常复杂，需要配置 VPN 和 RDP
文件传输
是
是
远程打印
是
是（会话中可用，仅限网络打印机）
客户端平台支持
Windows、Mac、iOS、安卓、Web
Windows、Mac、iOS、安卓
RDS
是的，RDS、连接代理以及 F5等负载均衡器。
是
RDP
是的
是
连接池
是（包括 RDS 和 RDP）
仅适用于 RDS
