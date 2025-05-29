跳转到主要内容
Splashtop
免费试用
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188免费试用

Eliminate Risks & Save Time: Automate Patching, Compliance & Remediation

Discover new powerful Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solution designed to save you time, eliminate risks, and automate the patching, configuration and control of all your Windows and MacOS endpoints—all within a single platform. In this webinar, you will learn: 

  • OS and 3rd Party Patch: Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software.   

  • Policy Framework: Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks. 

  • Complement Microsoft Intune: Reduce unpatched vulnerability with real-time monitoring and patch updates 

  • Proactive Alerts and Remediation: Identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions. 

  • Background Actions: Access system tools and remote command without interrupting the end-user. 

This webinar is designed to help you unlock the full potential of Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management. Gain valuable insights and practical tips to enhance your IT operations. 

联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2025 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号