From Dough to Done: How Adial's Switch to Splashtop Streamlined Artisanal Pizza Machine Support and Slashed Costs
With Splashtop Remote Support, Adial solves 75% of their support requests remotely; monitoring and managing more than 2,500 machines around the world.
At a Glance
Challenge
Adial needed to find a more cost-effective remote support solution to support 2,500+
artisanal pizza-making machines, distributed across France, Europe, Canada, The U.S., etc.
Solution
They chose Splashtop Remote Support because of the transparent pricing and powerful endpoint monitoring and management capabilities. With Splashtop, Adial can monitor and support all their machines without technical hassle or scalability issues.
Results
Adial now solves 75% of their support requests remotely, drastically reducing downtime and improving customer service. With Splashtop, they have saved costs, optimized resources, and streamlined workflows.
Testimonial
“With Splashtop Remote Support, we can focus on scaling up our business and streamlining our operations while ensuring our clients are satisfied with our services.”
Tommy Boulay, IT Manager
The Challenge: Finding an efficient remote support provider for the right price
Adial, the market leader in automated pizza distribution, is known for their PIZZADOOR machine. With the PIZZADOOR, original, artisanal pizza dough recipes can be made using industrial processes. Each machine is equipped with special software designed to customize and optimize the cooking and storage of hand-made pizza dough. Because their machines are so specialized, every customer receives continuous maintenance on software and hardware components.
Adial manages more than 2,500 machines and counting, all over the world. They needed a reliable remote support solution to provide continuous maintenance across different continents. Adial had been happy with their previous solution, LogMeIn, but they ultimately needed a more cost-effective solution.
They wanted to find a solution that would allow them to monitor their endpoints, minimize downtime, easily scale operations, and leverage the features they needed—instead of having to pay for unnecessary ones.
The Solution: Seamless migration and enhanced remote support with Splashtop
Tommy Boulay, Adial’s IT Manager, leads a team of 25 people tasked with the research and development of new processes and components. As part of his role, Tommy researched and tested several remote support tools, including TeamViewer and AnyDesk, but none of them could deliver the features Adial was looking for at the right price.
They needed a solution they could easily migrate to. A solution that would allow their IT team to monitor and support all their machines without technical hassle or scalability issues.
After the testing period, Tommy chose Splashtop Remote Support because it had all the features Adial needed—including powerful endpoint monitoring and management capabilities—and a transparent pricing policy. They were able to easily migrate to Splashtop from LogMeIn without disruption to client operations.
Results: Adial scales operations and manages 75% of their support requests remotely
Adial has found Splashtop Remote Support to be a reliable, cost-effective solution. Now, they can efficiently monitor and support over 2,500 machines across continents, minimize client downtime, and scale operations at a fast pace to foster business growth—all with a single solution.
With Splashtop’s remote support capabilities, Adial can identify hardware-related problems upfront and schedule targeted on-site visits—even avoid on-site visits altogether. If a hardware issue arises, Adial simply sends their client the necessary hardware components and walks them through the fix remotely.
Adial can do a lot to support and maintain the PIZZADOOR machines remotely without sending a technician or new parts to their clients. For instance, they regularly use the remote control and “one-to-many” features to deploy specific patches or install files to multiple machines simultaneously. This preserves the equipment and prevents malfunctioning.
Since adopting Splashtop, Adial manages 75% of their support requests remotely. Splashtop’s endpoint monitoring and management capabilities helped Adial’s IT and R&D teams streamline their workflows, save time, and reduce on-site visits.
About Adial
Based in Normandy,France and established in 2002, Adial is the world market leader in automated pizza distribution. With their innovative technology in advanced machinery, they help food service outlets optimize the production, storage, and cooking process of artisan pizza. They ultimately enable restaurants to deliver original, hand-made pizza dough recipes through an efficient industrial process.