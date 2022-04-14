跳转到主要内容
TCEA Convention and Expo

February 3 – 7, 2020 – Austin, TX

Splashtop will be featuring solutions for school IT and for the classroom to thousands of educators at TCEA.

Splashtop will be featuring solutions for school IT and for the classroom to thousands of educators at TCEA. School IT teams will be interested in our Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS remote support tools to help remotely access and manager computers. Splashtop will be showcasing our most popular products for the classroom, Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360. Tap into the most efficient tools for increasing both student engagement and productivity. We will be displaying how teachers and school IT admins can utilize Splashtop to make the most of students’ time in the classroom.

