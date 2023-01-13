Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at Managed Services Summit Live (MSS Live III) for the second time! Alexander Draaijer will be interviewed by MSS Live Summit Chair John Garratt about “Changing Environments” at the event. Our team will be showcasing Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to enable MSPs and IT professionals to support and manage computers with unattended anytime access, set up monitoring and management capabilities and give attended on-demand support access to computers and mobile devices.

