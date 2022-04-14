跳转到主要内容
JumpCloud Office Hours

May 29, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

JumpCloud SSO Integration with Splashtop

Connect with Splashtop and JumpCloud experts, plus your fellow IT admins, on May 29, 2020 at 11:30am to 12:30pm ET, for a discussion on how to use JumpCloud SSO with Splashtop. Victor C.,Splashtop Program Management Director, will be presenting how users of Splashtop Business Access Pro and Splashtop SOS can use their JumpCloud credentials to authenticate their Splashtop accounts. Secure single sign-on via JumpCloud enhances ease-of-use by allowing users to access their apps with one ID and password that meets their organization’s compliance and security requirements.

JumpCloud SSO Integration with Splashtop | Splashtop Business Access Pro | Splashtop SOS

