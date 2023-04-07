跳转到主要内容
Jamf Nation User Conference

September 29 – October 1, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

JNUC 2020

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at JNUC again after a successful event last year.

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at JNUC again after a successful event last year. Our team is looking forward to showcasing the Splashtop and Jamf integration to help IT admins overcome their obstacles. Jamf owners will be able to use Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop SOS to provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users' iOS devices.

JNUC 2020 | Splashtop Integration with Jamf

