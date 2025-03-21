跳转到主要内容
Splashtop
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188免费试用

Remote Access and Remote Support for Jamf Administrators and their Users

Jamf administrators can provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users’ iOS devices using Splashtop.

Key Features

  • Jamf admins can easily set-up, provide, and manage remote access for team members to access workstations using Splashtop Remote Access. Team members can then remotely access all of the applications and files on their work PCs and Macs, just as if they were sitting in front of their computers.

  • Jamf admins can provide unattended remote support to Macs managed in their Jamf account

  • They can remote control computers and mobile devices outside their local network with Splashtop Remote Support. Users can also initiate a screen sharing session from their iOS devices making it easy for the admin to train or troubleshoot.

  • Splashtop allows users to remotely access any Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android devices from any device, anywhere, and at any time.

  • Remote session features may include file transfer, remote print, remote reboot, chat, share technician desktop, view multi-to-multi monitors, and more depending on your subscription. All remote sessions are fully encrypted. Session activities are automatically logged in the my.splashtop console.

  • Splashtop provides cloud as well as on-premise solutions.

Resources

Support Article: Deploying Splashtop with Jamf Pro

Learn More

Splashtop on Jamf Marketplace

Learn More
联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2025 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号