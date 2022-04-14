Splashtop is thrilled to sponsor the ASCII MSP Connect Live Rocky Mountain Region event! This two-day event is an interactive virtual networking event filled with MSPs. Our team will be showcasing Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to enable MSPs and IT professionals to support and manage computers with unattended anytime access, set up monitoring and management capabilities and give attended on-demand support access to computers and mobile devices.

