ASCII MSP Connect Live

February 24-25, 2021 – Online

Splashtop is looking forward to sponsoring ASCII MSP Connect Live for the first time! This two-day event is an interactive virtual networking event filled with MSPs. Our team will be showcasing Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to enable MSPs and IT professionals to support and manage computers with unattended anytime access, set up monitoring and management capabilities and give attended on-demand support access to computers and mobile devices.

ASCII MSP Connect Live | Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS

