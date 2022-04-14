Adobe Max 2021

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at Adobe MAX for the second time as an Adobe Video & Audio Partner! Splashtop will be showcasing our popular Splashtop Business Access solution that enables you to remotely access your Mac or Windows computer to run Adobe software from any other computer, Chromebook or mobile device. Remotely access your high-end workstations and perform tasks like video editing or animation creation, as if you were sitting in front of the computer.

