GoToAssist Pricing Too High?
What if we told you that you didn't have to pay an arm and a leg for a remote support solution? If you're currently using GoToAssist, then you know how expensive it is starting at CN¥385/month (and that's not including the add-on you'll need to purchase to support mobile devices).
When you compare GoToAssist pricing to Splashtop SOS, you'll find that Splashtop can save you 70% or more! Splashtop gives you a better value and more features.
Compare Splashtop vs GoToAssist Cost
Splashtop SOS
GoToAssist
Starting at
CN¥1,400/year
CN¥4,620/year
Mobile device support (iOS & Android)
Included for free
Extra $240 per agent per year
Total including mobile device support starting at
CN¥1,400/year
CN¥6,300/year
If you require mobile device support, then you'll save over 75% on your subscription when you choose Splashtop SOS over GoToAssist. Splashtop SOS also comes with features that aren't found in GoToAssist, including drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, and remote print.
That's why Splashtop SOS is the best GoToAssist alternative.
Don't Pay More For a GoToAssist License - Try Splashtop Now!
What our Happy Customers Say
Using Splashtop SOS for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I've used, and the price is great.
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network
What our Happy Customers Say
So far, I've found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I've fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices!
David Humber - FWD Consulting
What our Happy Customers Say
What our Happy Customers Say
