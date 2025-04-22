Hawk-Eye Innovations Elevates Global Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
影响
提高运营效率
在全球体育赛事期间实现实时远程支持和系统配置，最大限度地减少停机时间并改善服务交付，无需现场人员。
Reduced Costs and Improved Sustainability
Cut down on travel and on-site staffing requirements, leading to significant cost savings and a more environmentally sustainable support model.
增强的可扩展性和可靠性
支持具有安全远程访问的集中式运营模式，使 Hawk-Eye 能够在全球范围内扩展其服务，同时保持高性能和可靠性。
挑战
Hawk-Eye Innovations 与体育联合会、媒体公司和赞助商合作，通过专注于精确追踪、沉浸式广播增强和完美裁判解决方案来彻底改变体育行业。
鹰眼创新公司全球项目总监詹姆斯·巴顿 (James Barton) 已在公司工作十年，负责监督一些全球大型体育赛事和联赛的全球服务部署。他的职责包括大规模管理技术、运营和项目，使用现场技术人员、远程操作和分散支持团队。
随着 Hawk-Eye 的服务在全球范围内扩展，对高效、可扩展的远程访问和支持解决方案的需求变得越来越明显。该团队在管理技术部署、远程提供客户支持以及确保
为精英体育赛事提供全天候可靠运营。可靠且高性能的解决方案对于维持大规模服务质量和安全性至关重要。
Hawk-Eye 寻求一个能够将多种工具整合到单一企业解决方案中，同时满足最高安全性、性能和可用性标准的平台。在评估了各种选择之后，他们选择了 Splashtop Enterprise。做出这一决定的原因是该平台能够统一不同的系统、提供先进的安全控制，并提供满足其全球运营需求所需的灵活性。
From Our Happy Customer
“Splashtop 帮助 Hawk-Eye 在全球范围内大规模提供精英级技术服务，帮助我们实现激励和引领体育变革的愿景。”
James Barton, Global Projects Director, Hawk-Eye Innovations
The Resolution
Implementing Splashtop Enterprise was a seamless process, aligning perfectly with Hawk-Eye’s requirements for setup and usability. The platform enabled the team to manage IT resources securely and provided the flexibility to access Hawk-Eye’s proprietary technology remotely. Its ease of use allowed for quick adoption across the organization, with minimal training required for team members.
Splashtop plays a critical role in Hawk-Eye’s operations by enabling remote system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting. This has significantly reduced the need for on-site presence, resulting in lower travel and staffing costs. The ability to remotely manage installations and provide real-time support has been a game-changer, especially during major global sporting events where operational uptime is non-negotiable.
Key Features and Benefits:
Remote System Setup and Calibration: Splashtop allows Hawk-Eye to perform remote system setup and calibration, enabling centralized operations while reducing the scale of on-site teams. This minimizes travel costs and supports sustainability initiatives.
Secure and Efficient User Management: The enterprise-grade user management features in Splashtop allow Hawk-Eye to grant and revoke access dynamically, ensuring strict control over who can access critical systems. This has improved security compliance and operational efficiency.
24/7 Global Technical Support: By installing Splashtop on managed service kits, Hawk-Eye can provide technical support remotely, leveraging the expertise of its global business. This capability is critical for delivering reliable services at elite sporting events.
Permanent Installations and Ongoing Maintenance: Splashtop enables Hawk-Eye to manage permanent technology installations in venues, arenas, and broadcast facilities. The remote management capability ensures that customers receive top-tier service while allowing Hawk-Eye to maintain full control over deployed technologies.
Automated System Maintenance and Updates: The automation and mass deployment tools within Splashtop Enterprise have streamlined system updates and maintenance. What previously took days across an entire league or region is now completed in hours, enhancing operational efficiency.
Hawk-Eye has successfully deployed Splashtop across various global sporting events. For example, during a major international football tournament, the company used Splashtop to provide remote technical support for its officiating technology. This ensured uninterrupted service while reducing the need for on-site engineers, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.
Similarly, for a professional tennis Grand Slam event, Hawk-Eye leveraged Splashtop to remotely configure and monitor ball-tracking systems across multiple courts. This enhanced the accuracy of officiating while ensuring real-time adjustments could be made without requiring in-person intervention.
Hawk-Eye continues to expand its use of Splashtop to support a centralized operational model, improving service efficiency and scalability. The company plans to integrate Splashtop more deeply into its workflows, leveraging its remote management capabilities to further optimize performance and reliability across its global operations.
Splashtop Enterprise has been a transformative tool for Hawk-Eye Innovations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. By providing secure, flexible, and high-performance remote access, Splashtop empowers Hawk-Eye to maintain its position as a leader in sports technology while delivering exceptional service to its global partners.