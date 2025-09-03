Cryptic Studios 通过 Splashtop 实现全球远程游戏开发
高性能远程访问为创意团队提供严格的数据控制和全球协作，助力成功的在线游戏。
影响
提高全球创意团队的生产力
超过150名游戏开发者通过低延迟和完整的Wacom触控笔支持远程访问高性能工作站，保持与工作室内相同的精度和质量。
更高的专有游戏资产安全性
单点登录集成、严格的访问控制和MFA确保敏感的源代码和创意资产保持安全和私密。
加速项目时间表和盈利能力
分布在多个大陆的团队在美国的系统上无缝协作，加快了生产时间表并消除了延误。
Challenges
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations at Cryptic Studios, leads IT operations for a global team building online games like Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, Champions Online and more.
The studio’s artists, animators, and developers rely on powerful, multi-terabyte workstations running a proprietary game engine and custom toolsets, resources that cannot simply be installed on a laptop.
Before Splashtop, the studio’s remote workflows were breaking down:
Existing remote tools like VNC failed to transmit stylus data, tilt, or pressure sensitivity from Wacom tablets. RDP ran in a separate session from the user, breaking real-time collaboration and testing.
Legacy tools had no MFA, weak encryption, and limited role-based permissions, creating potential IP leakage risks for proprietary assets.
File transfers were cumbersome and unsafe, requiring VPN-only transfers that slowed down workflows.
Distributed teams around the world struggled with latency, making real-time collaboration difficult.
“We built our own engine. We built our own source control. These aren’t tools you can just install on a laptop. We needed a way to make our on-prem environments accessible - securely and globally.”, explained Ralph.
Cryptic Studios needed a secure, high-performance remote access solution to support Wacom-driven creative workflows, safeguard proprietary game assets, and connect teams worldwide.
客户满意评论
我们在两周内从100%现场办公转为完全远程办公。Splashtop 让这一切成为可能，而且在安全性上没有任何妥协。
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
客户满意评论
我们的艺术家每天都在德国、新加坡和东欧使用 Splashtop 访问加州的系统。性能和可靠性都非常出色。
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
客户满意评论
我们需要一个能与Wacom和我们的自定义工具完美配合的解决方案，并且没有文件外泄风险。Splashtop 交付了。
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
分辨率
支持 Wacom 和触控笔的远程访问：Splashtop 的 Wacom Bridge 提供完整的触控笔压力、倾斜和按钮控制，使艺术家能够以与现场相同的精度进行远程工作。
强大的安全控制：与Active Directory、MFA、端到端加密和基于角色的权限集成，确保每个远程会话都符合规定并可完全审计，并且对某些用户禁用了文件传输等操作。
快速部署和长期采用：预配置的套件使得在不到两周的时间内部署到超过 150 个工作站，Splashtop 仍然是 Cryptic 全球工作流程的核心。
“这不是一个临时的解决方案。它成为了我们分布式团队工作的核心。Splashtop 就是这么好用。”
~ Ralph Lacy, Cryptic Studios 运营总监
快速跨大陆连接：分布式团队连接到美国的系统，具备实时协作所需的性能和可靠性。
关于客户
Cryptic Studios 是一家在开发免费大型多人在线角色扮演游戏方面的行业领导者，适用于PC和主机平台。该工作室专注于创新、高质量的视觉效果和沉浸式音频，为全球观众提供引人入胜的世界级游戏体验。