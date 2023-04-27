Splashtop and Pax8 Partner to Deliver Streamlined Remote Access and Support Solutions to MSPs

DENVER, CO (April 27, 2023) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the global availability of its new operations vendor, Splashtop, through the Pax8 Marketplace. Splashtop’s cost-effective and powerful remote access, support, and endpoint monitoring and management solutions empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to streamline efficiencies and responsiveness for any client, device, application or location. In addition, MSPs can create new revenue streams by reselling the remote work solutions to clients.

“Pax8 and Splashtop's partnership represents a synergy of innovation and excellence, where top-notch technology meets unparalleled customer service to deliver an exceptional user experience and provide secure, scalable and reliable solutions for our partners and their customers,” said Nikki Meyer, CVP of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. “We are thrilled to have a leading vendor like Splashtop join our world-class cloud marketplace.”

More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, have leveraged Splashtop products globally since 2006. The company’s productivity tools and features make day-to-day tasks easier when it comes to achieving high productivity while working from anywhere.

“We’re excited to be the exclusive vendor bringing work-from-home and on-demand remote support and management products to MSPs through the Pax8 Marketplace,” said Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. “Flexibility and efficiency in remote IT management are a key offering in the hybrid world. Our solutions enable providers and their clients to work securely from any device to ensure operations remain smooth and consistent.”

Highlights of Splashtop’s offerings include:

Revenue driver: Splashtop’s versatile, affordable, and customizable solutions for hybrid and remote work provide a valuable resell opportunity and new revenue stream for MSPs.

One solution, many uses: Splashtop provides everything MSPs need to manage and monitor endpoints, including custom alerts, Windows updates, remote command, system inventory, event logs, 1-to-Many, and more.

On-demand capabilities: On-demand service desk features enable IT support for employees and attended devices anywhere, without any prior installation.

Easy setup and migration: MSPs can migrate to Splashtop or deploy the technology to unattended endpoints in minutes.

IT ecosystem integrations: Splashtop offers seamless integrations with the most popular platforms used by MSPs, including Datto, Autotask, Bitdefender, Atera, NinjaRMM, Naverisk, ServiceNow, Jira, Avanti, and more.

Security and compliance: Splashtop’s secure infrastructure, intrusion prevention, and multiple security features keep data safe. Splashtop supports integration with single sign-on (SSO), is SOC 2 compliant and supports several industry regulations and standards, including HIPAA.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple, and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

