Remote Control Access in Naverisk

Naverisk embeds Splashtop’s remote control technology to enable its RMM customers to remotely access computers. From within the Naverisk RMM interface, users can access any computer in their list with a simple click.

Additional Remote Access / Remote Support Tools for Naverisk RMM Users

Naverisk users have the opportunity to take advantage of additional Splashtop tools to provide / resell remote access, and to provide attended remote support to any device.

Resell / Enable End-User Access

Get Splashtop Remote Access to provide your end-users with remote access to their own computers so you can enable them to work from home. By leveraging the existing Naverisk agent application, you can easily setup remote access for your end-users.

Purchase or start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access then follow these quick steps to set your end-users up with remote access to their own machines.

Provide Attended, On-Demand Remote Support

Get Splashtop Remote Support to provide on-demand remote support to mobile device (iOS and Android), and computers not managed under your Naverisk account. No prior install needed on computers to provide instant remote support.

