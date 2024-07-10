Streamline Remote IT Support with Splashtop and HaloITSM
Elevate your remote support capabilities with the seamless integration of Splashtop and HaloITSM
Key Features
Unattended remote access: One-click remote access to your Assets from within Halo.
Attended remote access: Agents can support users on any device by initiating remote sessions from within tickets and live chat.
In-session Features: Leverage Splashtop's high-performance remote features like file transfer, remote reboot, chat, and more.
Secure Encrypted Connections: All remote sessions utilize TLS and 256-bit AES encryption to keep connections secure.
