跳转到主要内容
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188免费试用
Splashtop - HaloITSM Integration Video
Splashtop - HaloITSM Integration Video

Streamline Remote IT Support with Splashtop and HaloITSM

Elevate your remote support capabilities with the seamless integration of Splashtop and HaloITSM

Key Features

  • Unattended remote access: One-click remote access to your Assets from within Halo.

  • Attended remote access: Agents can support users on any device by initiating remote sessions from within tickets and live chat.

  • In-session Features: Leverage Splashtop's high-performance remote features like file transfer, remote reboot, chat, and more.

  • Secure Encrypted Connections: All remote sessions utilize TLS and 256-bit AES encryption to keep connections secure.

Get the all-inclusive Splashtop HaloITSM platform that powers organizations across the globe, driving efficient ticket management and aligning IT delivery to the true needs of the business, present, and future.

How to setup the Splashtop integration within Halo

Ready to Get Started

立即试用
联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2024 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号