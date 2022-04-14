跳转到主要内容
Datto MSP Tech Day: Marketing and Sales for MSPs

May 20, 2021 – Online

Datto MSP Tech Day

Splashtop is a key integration partner of Datto’s Business Management products. Datto will be hosting its second MSP Tech Day event of 2021 on the topic of Sales and Marketing for MSPs. The MSP Tech Day series is a highly successful half-day event, focusing on product-specific updates, live demos and both sales and marketing tips. Our team will be presenting Splashtop SOS to help MSPs grow alongside our own growing set of features such as reselling remote access, setting up an on-prem remote support platform, managing Bitdefender antivirus for endpoints and more.

