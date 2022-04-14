Addigy Innovate Conference 2022

Splashtop is excited to once again sponsor the Addigy Innovate Conference! This two-day virtual conference is filled with amazing new product releases, interactive workshops and insights from top security, MSP and corporate IT experts. Our team will be presenting Splashtop SOS to help IT professionals and MSPs grow alongside our own growing set of features such as reselling remote access, setting up an on-prem remote support platform managing Bitdefender antivirus for endpoints and more.

Addigy Innovate 2022 | Splashtop and Addigy Integration | Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS