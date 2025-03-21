跳转到主要内容
Native Splashtop Integration with Syncro
Remote Control in Syncro RMM & PSA

Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the Syncro platform, enabling technicians to securely access and control managed devices from anywhere as well as resell remote access to end-users.

Key Features

  • High performance remote access to managed computers anytime, even without an end user present

  • One-click remote access to assets from everywhere within the Syncro platform

  • In-session features like file transfer, remote print, chat, and more

  • Automatic logging of Splashtop sessions in the activity history within Syncro

  • The option to purchase and resell/provide remote access to clients

