跳转到主要内容
Splashtop
+86 (0) 571 8711 9188免费试用
Splashtop SOS with ServiceNow Demo
Splashtop SOS with ServiceNow Demo

Remotely Support Users From The ServiceNow Platform With Splashtop

Remotely support your users right from within ServiceNow, using Splashtop's services

With the integration, you can initiate a remote desktop connection to your user’ computers to provide support directly from within ServiceNow incidents, with just a few clicks! After the support session, session information is automatically logged into the incident for future reference. Your users do not need to have any software pre-installed to connect.

Key Features

  • Easily create a remote session to user’s computer from within an incident

  • Take advantage of full Splashtop features during a remote session, e.g. file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, etc

  • Automatically record session information into the incident

  • Remote sessions are fully encrypted

Resources

Learn how to set up in our Support Article

Learn More

Get the Splashtop SOS plug-in for ServiceNow

Learn More
联系我们
微信关注领福利🧧
QR Code
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日 9:00-17:00
获取最新的 Splashtop 新闻
  • 规范与标准
  • 隐私政策
  • 使用条款
版权所有© 2025 Splashtop Inc.保留所有权利。
浙公网安备 33010602011788号 浙ICP备17034078号-3
QR Code
关注公众号 随时随地留言咨询
电话咨询: 0571-87119188
工作日: 9:00-17:00
WeChat关注官方微信公众号