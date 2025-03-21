Jira Remote Access & Remote Support Integration
Launch Remote Desktop Sessions From Within Jira
You can launch remote support sessions to your user’s computer from within an issue in Jira with just a few clicks. Your end-user doesn’t need to have any software prior-installed.
The Splashtop + Jira integration enables you to use the Splashtop Remote Support service to provide remote support to your users.
How it works
From within the Jira issue, click to create an SOS download link then share it with your user.
The user clicks the link to run the SOS one-time executable file (no install needed).
Once the users opens the SOS app, you can connect! No session code needed.
Once the connection is ended, session information is automatically logged into the issue.
Key Features
See the user’s screen and take control of their computer in real time over high performance remote connections with HD quality.
Take advantage of Splashtop Remote Support features including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote reboot, share your desktop, and more.
All remote desktop sessions are secure and fully encrypted.
Here’s how you can get started with the Splashtop for Jira:
Step 1 – Start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support
Step 2 – Get the free integration app from the Atlassian marketplace.
Step 3 – Follow the instructions to connect your accounts and you’re ready to go!