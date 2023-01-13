跳转到主要内容
Adobe MAX 2022

October 18 – 20, 2022

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting in-person at Adobe MAX for the first time! Splashtop will be showcasing our popular Splashtop Business Access solution that enables you to remotely access your Mac or Windows computer to run Adobe software from any other computer, Chromebook, or mobile device. Remotely access your high-end workstations and perform tasks like video editing or animation creation, just as if you were sitting in front of the remote computer.

