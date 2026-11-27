Roland DG Scales Expert Field Support Across EMEA with Splashtop
Supporting customers, dealers, and service partners across EMEA with affordable remote support and smartphone-based AR guidance.
Impact
One Expert, Many Engineers
With Splashtop Augmented Reality, a single Roland DG expert can guide multiple field engineers, instead of traveling to one site at a time.
A Seamless Switch
Roland DG replaced TeamViewer who they had used for 15 years, in just a few hours, with minimal disruption for customers who had used the same tool for more than a decade.
Less Downtime, Fewer Site Visits
Issues that once required a specialist on site are now resolved remotely, reducing machine downtime for customers and the cost of sending experts across regions.
Challenges
Roland DG is a manufacturer of digital printing and production equipment. In EMEA, its service team of 40 people supports the company’s machines in the field across five regions, led by Stijn Heylen, Head of Service Operations EMEA.
Most of that support runs through partners. Roland DG sells through dealers and resellers, and each region handles service differently. Some dealers run their own service departments, others rely on third-party maintenance (TPM) partners, and one region uses Roland DG’s own engineers. Roland DG trains all of them, and its experts are the final escalation point when a repair gets difficult.
That escalation path was slow and pulled experts away from where they were needed most. When a dealer or partner engineer couldn’t resolve an issue, Roland DG sent a specialist on site. Its most experienced people spend much of their time traveling, and customers waited longer for their machines to be fixed.
At the same time, Roland DG’s long-standing remote support tool was getting harder to justify. The team had used TeamViewer for more than 15 years. When TeamViewer announced license changes and a steep price increase, Roland DG began looking for an alternative that fit its organization and budget.
As Roland DG evaluated alternatives, the team needed a solution that could support:
Remote desktop support for customers and dealers
AR-based remote video support for engineers working on machines at customer sites
Simple use on any smartphone, with no costly hardware for dealer and partner engineers
A smooth transition for engineers and customers after 15 years on TeamViewer
A GDPR-compliant supplier and a secure solution
Licensing that made sense for a large, mixed service network
The goal was to improve the level of support for customers and dealers while keeping service costs under control.
For us, the AR support and remote video support part was crucial, and that is why we chose Splashtop Enterprise with Splashtop AR licenses.
Stijn Heylen, Head of Service Operations EMEA, Roland DG
Resolution
Roland DG replaced TeamViewer with Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop AR. The full EMEA service team has access, along with Roland DG’s Product Specialists, across both Windows and Mac.
Remote Expert Guidance with Splashtop AR
When a dealer or TPM engineer gets stuck, a Roland DG expert joins through Splashtop AR and sees the machine through the engineer’s phone camera. The expert directs the repair via annotations and voice while the engineer handles the hands-on work.
More Engineers Supported per Expert
Because experts no longer spend days on the road, Roland DG can schedule them across multiple cases in a single day or week. Expert knowledge reaches more engineers, in more regions, without adding headcount.
No Special Hardware Needed for Partners
Many AR tools depend on smart glasses or headsets, which is a hard ask for partner engineers who don’t work for Roland DG. Splashtop AR runs on the smartphone they already carry.
“No huge investment is needed to use it. It’s simple to use on any smartphone.” — Stijn Heylen, Head of Service Operations EMEA, Roland DG
Guided On-Demand Help for Customers at Their PCs
Most remote desktop sessions are attended, with the customer at their PC. Through a Roland DG-branded Splashtop SOS app, customers connect with no installation, and engineers can check settings, adjust configurations, or walk them through Roland DG software step by step.
Support Connected to Salesforce
Roland DG has connected Splashtop to Salesforce, its CRM and ticketing system, so support sessions can be tied to customer cases.
Software Support from Product Specialists
Roland DG’s Product Specialists use the same platform to help end users get more out of Roland DG software, keeping hardware and software support in one tool.
Instant Access to Showroom PCs
Unattended access gives the team quick access to PCs in Roland DG’s showrooms and demo rooms across EMEA, so demo environments stay ready without a trip on site.
Smooth Transition from TeamViewer for Customers and Partners
Setup took just a few hours, and dealer and partner engineers picked up Splashtop AR quickly.
“Some customers were surprised that after a decade we switched from TeamViewer to Splashtop, but this didn’t really create a lot of issues.” — Stijn Heylen, Head of Service Operations EMEA, Roland DG
Today, Roland DG relies on Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop AR to extend its experts’ reach across five regions and support its dealer and partner network without new hardware costs. In Stijn Heylen’s words, Splashtop is “easy to use, reliable, and affordable.”
About the Customer
Roland DG is a manufacturer of digital printing and production equipment. In EMEA, the company serves customers through a network of dealers, resellers, and service partners, backed by its own service operations team across five regions.