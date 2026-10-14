Splashtop Press Kit
News for publication after October 19 at 7:30am Eastern Time
Splashtop Agentic Packr for Microsoft Intune
Splashtop Agentic Packr uses AI to automate third-party app packaging for Microsoft Intune, so IT teams spend less time preparing updates and patches are ready to deploy sooner, while administrators stay in control of what reaches Intune.
News Assets
Press Release
Splashtop Agentic Packr announcement
Agentic Packr Walkthrough
Interactive Agentic Packr Demo
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Splashtop Agentic Packr?
Can Agentic Packr be used without Microsoft Intune?
How do I automate third-party application packaging for Microsoft Intune?
How does Splashtop Agentic Packr compare with other third-party patching tools for Microsoft Intune?
How does Splashtop complement Microsoft Intune?
How does Agentic Packr use AI?
How does Agentic Packr deliver apps to Microsoft Intune?
What security checks does Agentic Packr run?
What are Agentic Packr’s user experience and deployment templates?
How much does Agentic Packr cost?
Media Contact
Adrienne Hisoler
Splashtop Inc.
pr@splashtop.com
RELEASE SUMMARY (155 CHARACTERS)
Splashtop Agentic Packr uses AI to automate third-party app packaging for Microsoft Intune, so patches are ready sooner and risk exposure shrinks.
KEYWORDS (120 CHARACTERS)
Splashtop, Agentic Packr, Microsoft Intune, third-party patching, app packaging, Agentic AI, patch management, Win32, vulnerabilities, IT