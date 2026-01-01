Revenue Account Manager
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
What will you do in this role?
We are seeking a Revenue Accounting Manager to lead the revenue accounting and end-to-end Order-to-Cash (O2C) activities, including billing, accounts receivable, and related contract-cost accounting. This role will ensure accurate and timely revenue recognition, deferred contract costs accounting, effective financial controls, compliance with U.S. GAAP and ASC 606, and timely month-end and quarter-end close.
The ideal candidate brings strong technical accounting and SaaS revenue recognition expertise with a hands-on, operational mindset. This individual will partner closely with Sales, Revenue Operations, FP&A, Corporate Accounting, and Business Systems to establish scalable processes, improve the quote-to-cash process, and support business growth.
The role will also identify opportunities to leverage automation, AI, and workflow technologies to improve the efficiency, scalability, and control of revenue accounting and O2C processes.
The key responsibilities of this role will require you to do:
Lead monthly and quarterly revenue accounting close procedures, including journal entries, reconciliations, analysis, and reporting for revenue, deferred revenue, accounts receivable, and capitalized contract costs.
Ensure revenue is recognized accurately and timely in accordance with U.S. GAAP, ASC 606, and company’s policies.
Review customer contracts and assess revenue recognition implications under ASC 606, including complex and non-standard arrangements.
Calculate and reconcile sales commissions, including related accruals and accounting entries.
Account for capitalized contract costs, including qualifying sales commissions, in accordance with ASC 340-40 and ASC 606, including capitalization, amortization, and related reconciliations.
Analyze revenue, deferred revenue, and contract-cost balances; investigate significant variances and unusual transactions and communicate findings to management.
Prepare and maintain technical accounting memos for revenue recognition and deferred contract costs, including analysis of large and complex customer arrangements.
Provide revenue recognition guidance and training to cross-functional teams within the organization.
Maintain effective controls over revenue, billing, A/R, capitalized contract costs, and related financial reporting processes.
Support external audits by providing documentation, reconciliations, revenue analyses, and evidence of controls.
Support billing and revenue system implementations and enhancements.
Partner with cross-functional groups to drive best practices and scalable quote-to cash, billing, and revenue processes.
Develop and maintain the Revenue Recognition and Reporting Handbook in accordance with ASC 606.
Identify and implement automation and AI-enabled workflows to improve accounting efficiency while maintaining appropriate controls, data integrity, and human oversight.
Assist with other special projects as needed, take on additional duties and ad-hoc activities.
To be a good fit for this role, you have:
Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, and/or Finance.
Software-as-a Service (SaaS) revenue accounting experience and strong knowledge of ASC 606 is required.
6+ years of progressive accounting experience, with significant revenue accounting experience.
CPA and Big 4 public accounting experience highly valued.
Demonstrated ability to drive process improvements and adoption of accounting best practices.
Strong analytical, organizational, attention to detail, communication, and project-management skills.
Ability to collaborate effectively across Finance, Sales, Revenue Operations, and Business Systems.
Experience with NetSuite, ZoneBilling, Stripe, or Salesforce is a plus.
Experience with workflow automation, AI-enable processes, or intelligent automation in revenue accounting, billing, or A/R is a plus.
Experience with contract management systems is a plus.
What we Offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $130,000 – $150,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.