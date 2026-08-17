充分发挥 Splashtop AEM 的价值
无论是在评估 Splashtop AEM，还是希望从现有部署中获得更多价值，都可以了解一些实用方法，帮助自动执行日常 IT 任务、提升端点可见性，并简化端点管理。
Date: October 21, 2026
时间：上午 9:00 PT / 中午 12:00 ET / 下午 4:00 GMT
时长：30 分钟
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
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